Coastal sea wall repair works under way

Coastal Partnership East and contractors, the Water Management Alliance, are carrying out repair and maintenance work at Lowestoft. Picture: Coastal Partnership East Facebook Archant

Coastal repair and maintenance works are being carried out across Lowestoft.

Coastal Partnership East and contractors the Water Management Alliance is continuing with "small scale coastal protection asset repairs and maintenance works" at Lowestoft.

Work, which is taking place across the sea wall from South Pier/Fisherman's Wharf heading south, is set to continue for another week with "short term beach user access restrictions" in place.

Among the repairs being carried out is works to sea wall expansion joints, localised repairs to promenade surface, safety/hand railing improvements and timber groyne maintenance.

Work also started on Monday, March 9 at the Hamilton Sea Wall steps in Lowestoft, which is due to last three or four weeks.

With "short term beach user access restrictions" and "temporary public footpath diversions" in place, work is being carried out across the sea wall from Ness Point south to Hamilton Road.