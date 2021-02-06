Road near two Norwich superstores to close for resurfacing

Published: 5:30 AM February 6, 2021

Part of a busy Norwich road, close to two superstores, will need to be closed so that resurfacing work can be done.

The £75,000 work on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston, is due to start on the morning of Sunday, February 21.

It will last for 24 hours, but council officers say they intend to minimise disruption for shoppers heading to the nearby Tesco and Lidl stores.

The work will involve resurfacing a section of Blue Boar Lane and the main exit and approach to the roundabout with the Tesco car park and Blaxter Way.

Resurfacing work will be done on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston on February 21. - Credit: Google Street View

Norfolk County Council says the work is being carried out at a weekend in order to minimise disruption on the busy section of road.

You may also want to watch:

The work will see the old worn out road surface removed and replaced with a new smooth surface.

It is estimated that the work will take around 24 hours to complete, starting at 7am and continuing until 7am the following day.

The council says that, to make sure the resurfacing can be done quickly and safely, the work will be done in two stages.

Resurfacing work on a length of Blue Boar Lane, which includes the pedestrian crossing, will be carried out during the day.

During that first stage, a section of Blue Boar Lane, from its main roundabout opposite the Tesco petrol station to a distance 330m south will need to be closed from 7am to 7pm.

The council says access to properties will be maintained, with a fully signed official diversion route in place.

The second stage of the works will cover the main exit and approach to the roundabout with Tesco car park and Blaxter Way.

But that work will not be started until 5pm to minimise disruption to customers and staff of Tesco and Lidl.

The council says access to both businesses and people living nearby will be maintained, but warned some minor delays would be "inevitable".

The council says if access for emergency services is needed, site staff will ensure they can get through.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

The council has thanked people in advance for their patience while the road surface improvement work is carried out.