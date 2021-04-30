Social media boycott: MP 'will block people most days'

Published: 6:00 AM April 30, 2021

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis says he blocks people on Twitter "most days" due to the abuse he receives - Credit: Archant

Clive Lewis, Norfolk's only MP of colour, says he blocks people on social media "most days" due to the abuse he receives.

Abuse of politicians has been well-documented in recent years, with parliamentary representatives frequently sent messages threatening violence or serious sexual assault.

And for Mr Lewis, whose constituency is Norwich South, being subjected to offensive or intimidating language online is commonplace.

"Sometimes I will block people for the abusive nature of their tweets," he added. "It is not something we should just accept and I have had to report things on Twitter before.

"At other times it is because their political views are so obnoxious, I will make the decision I don't want them following me.

"There are many similarities between football and politics. People get passionate when it comes to both and that will inevitably create friction, but you should be able to have those frictions without resorting to abuse."