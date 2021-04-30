Social media boycott: MP 'will block people most days'
- Credit: Archant
Clive Lewis, Norfolk's only MP of colour, says he blocks people on social media "most days" due to the abuse he receives.
Abuse of politicians has been well-documented in recent years, with parliamentary representatives frequently sent messages threatening violence or serious sexual assault.
And for Mr Lewis, whose constituency is Norwich South, being subjected to offensive or intimidating language online is commonplace.
"Sometimes I will block people for the abusive nature of their tweets," he added. "It is not something we should just accept and I have had to report things on Twitter before.
"At other times it is because their political views are so obnoxious, I will make the decision I don't want them following me.
You may also want to watch:
"There are many similarities between football and politics. People get passionate when it comes to both and that will inevitably create friction, but you should be able to have those frictions without resorting to abuse."
Most Read
- 1 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
- 2 Fire crews tackle blaze in several vehicles at Norfolk village garage
- 3 Three taken to hospital after crash on the A47
- 4 Woman in 50s arrested on suspicion of arson after car repair centre fire
- 5 Food court and park and ride to cope with coastal visitor surge
- 6 Twelve crews battle thatched roof fire in village
- 7 'I sold my £845,000 home in two days': Seller on property boom
- 8 Blaze rips through nearly 20 vehicles at car repair centre
- 9 Woman rescued by helicopter after being cut off by tide
- 10 Owner watches in horror as fire engulfs thatched house