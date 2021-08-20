'It's dire' - Norwich MP slams Afghanistan response as numbers rise

Published: 5:12 PM August 20, 2021

South Norwich MP Clive Lewis has called on the government to do more to get Norfolk people out of Afghanistan with more coming forward pleading for help.

The MP has been in contact with constituents such as Ashna Shinwari, 29, of Gas Hill, who had flown to Kabul for a funeral and now cannot get back home to his girlfriend and four-year-old son.

Mr Lewis said another constituent who had just got married is hoping his wife and child can get out of Afghanistan, but she is trapped.

The wife is potentially liable if she does not get a visa and is currently seeking sanctuary in Pakistan.

Mr Lewis said: "We have heard nothing from the Home Office or Foreign Office. MPs are angry about the complete failure of any emergency response.

"We had an emergency meeting this morning but the numbers are increasing day by day.

"It's dire. The problem is the government was in denial with the Afghan interpreters attitude being part of the problem. It has been slow-tracking rather than fast-tracking and they have been digging in their heels not treating it with the seriousness it deserves."

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said the whole government has been "working tirelessly" over the last week to help as many people evacuate Afghanistan as possible.

He said the government's overriding priority has been to secure Kabul airport so flights can leave with 204 evacuated on Monday, August 16 and a further 1,635 since.

But Mr Lewis believes the Home Office's "hostile approach" before the Taliban occupation has left "thousands trapped in chaos".

The MP added: "I am hearing now that once the US decide to pull out, it could prove problematic very quickly for other countries trying to get people out."

Mr Lewis also raised concerns over talks of a safety corridor from Pakistan to Kabul, questioning what will be done for those stranded in other cities on the other side of Afghanistan.

Regarding the plight of Mr Shinwari, a spokeswoman for Mr Lewis' office said they are doing all they can for him.

This newspaper has not heard from Mr Shinwari for more than 24 hours after he initially contacted us regarding his situation in Kabul.

The former Norwich City College student, who has worked as a support worker, had travelled to Afghanistan for a funeral before the Taliban occupation of the capital.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said there is one family from her constituency needing support in Afghanistan.

A spokeswoman from her office said: "Chloe is seeking, as Chloe always does in any similar scenario, to get the family urgent consular assistance.

"Chloe supports all the actions the Government is taking but is not in a position to comment more in relation to this case."

The Home Office has said it has resettled 2,000 former staff and their families in the UK since June 22. The target is 5,000 by the end of this year as part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

In a statement, Mr Raab said: "On Friday afternoon, August 13, advice was put to my private office recommending a call to the Afghan foreign minister. This was quickly overtaken by events.

"The call was delegated to a minister of state because I was prioritising security and capacity at the airport on the direct advice of the director and the director general overseeing the crisis response. In any event, the Afghan foreign minister agreed to take the call, but was unable to because of the rapidly deteriorating situation.

"The government’s approach to prioritise security at the airport was the right one. As a result, 204 UK nationals and their families, Afghan staff and other countries citizens were evacuated on the morning of Monday, August 16.

"Since then, 1,635 have been evacuated. I pay tribute to the excellent team we have in place, and we continue to prioritise what is required to evacuate people to the UK safely."