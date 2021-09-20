OPINION: Could you climb Everest to save children from abuse?

Opinion

Published: 9:30 AM September 20, 2021

The NSPCC's autumn challenge involves climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest from your own home - Credit: Getty Images

Emma Motherwell of the NSPCC says you can do your bit from your own home

Climbing Mount Everest is a feat usually synonymous with famous daredevil adventurers such as Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Bear Grylls but now thanks to the NSPCC anyone can take up this tremendous challenge from the comfort of their own home.

After all, people shouldn’t have to endure the misery of travelling for hours on a plane along with all that snow, ice and camping when a regular flight of stairs at home can successfully recreate a valid climbing experience.

Also afterwards, when at home, there is always the treat of sitting cosily on the sofa with a nice cup of tea and biscuits which is much better than being stuck inside a freezing cold old tent on a remote cliff edge.

Climb for Children is the NSPCC’s answer to virtual mountain climbing and anyone can do it to raise money to help end protect children from abuse. Between September 20-26, people can take up the challenge either at home, outdoors or at the gym.

You may also want to watch:

By counting the number of steps, participants can spend the week climbing the equivalent height of one of three epic peaks, including Mount Everest (advanced), Kilimanjaro (intermediate) or Snowdon (beginner).

Registration for the challenge is free and participants will each be given their own route map and NSPCC vest to really look the part for the climb. Also, for anyone able to raise £120 there will be the reward of owning a glorious medal.

Sophie, an avid NSPCC Climber, said: "Having children myself, I know how vital the NSPCC's work is. So, I'll be climbing 1,000 steps a day, at home, to reach the top of my very own Mount Snowdon (and raise some money)!"

So, not only is Climb for Children a great, meaningful and fun physical challenge but every pound raised will help the NSPCC be there for children and this is absolutely crucial as the NSPCC relies on public donations for 90% of its income. The money raised will make a big difference to children and young people who rely on the charity’s services, such as Childline.

Last year, Childline counsellors handled over 73,000 counselling sessions with children and young people calling about their mental and emotional health. Many children are struggling to cope with the pressures of school and education after 18 months of disruption. Counsellors at Childline have heard from children worried about bullying, recent exam results, puberty and from others anxious about starting a new school or about being around a lot of people again.

Whatever problems or dangers they’re facing, Childline provides a safe place for children and young people to turn to for support every day of the week. And, by raising £120, climbers will be helping Childline counsellors answer 30 calls from children.

Also, this great fundraising challenge doesn’t have to be a solitary experience!

This can be something enjoyed with family, friends and co-workers.

After all, the Climb for Children challenge is a virtual experience which can be done literally anywhere. For example, climbers can spend some quality time with their family by walking together out in their local park and those steps outdoors can contribute towards the goal of climbing Mount Snowdon together. Meanwhile, those more competitive climbers can perhaps challenge each other at the gym by using treadmills, stairclimbing machines and cross trainers in an effort to recreate the challenge of climbing up a real mountain.

It would also be marvellous if climbers could share their climbing adventures online and on social media.

By doing so, not only will they be sharing fun photos and stories but they would be raising awareness for the need to support children and young people during these most difficult and challenging times. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.nspcc.org.uk and search for Climb for Children. To find out more, please email climb@nspcc.org.uk