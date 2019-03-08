'A true gent' - tributes paid to man who died after being hit by camper van

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson Emily Thomson (staff)

Tributes have been pouring in for a man who died after he was hit by a VW camper van.

Cliffy James, who was in his 70s, died after he was struck by a yellow VW camper van at around 8.30pm on Thursday, August 22.

The incident happened on the A1066 Mundford Road, close to the Croxton Road junction, near Thetford.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Hundreds of people have taken to a popular Thetford Facebook group to pay tribute to Mr James.

One commenter Anita Stevens said: "Sad event, such a well-loved bloke always had a hello and smile no matter who he saw. A true legend. The whole town has much sadness in hearing the news. God bless and RIP, town will not be same without a true gent."

Another, Lianne James said: "He was a neighbour for just a short time and was always watching the world go by, taking parcels in, helping sweep the leaves or putting our bins in or out."

A former football team mate, Frank Whisken said: "Cliff was a great guy, we played football together for years, sad to see such a nice guy leave us. Condolences to family and friends at this sad time."

Another Thetford resident, Maureen Hassey said: "Often seen Cliffy pass always said hello we knew him when we lived in Anne Bartholomew opposite us RIP, Cliffy you will be sadly missed."

Chelle Brownfield, who was related to Mr James said: "So sorry to hear this. Cliffy is my dad's cousin. We are all very sad to hear about him and would like to wish all our love to the James side of the family."

A friend Kim Smith said: "In total shock only just heard have known him for years when he lived in St John's way and was only talking to him in the Dragon last Saturday. So so sad my thoughts are with you all."

Another commenter, Chris Bedford said: "Cliffy was a lovely man, always gave me a card and a bar of chocolate on my birthday."

Friend, Bernie O'Connor said: "We've all been devastated to read this today, known Cliffy all our lives and this is so hard to understand. One of life's nice guys, and loved by so many."

Bonnie Atherton said of the messages: "Reading all these lovely messages just shows how much Cliffy was loved in our time."

Police are currently looking to trace the driver of a white Fiat 500 which was spotted close to the scene, and it is believed that the driver may have been a key witness to the collision and the events leading up to it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt Peter Howlett or Andrew Hughes on 101 quoting incident number 474 of Thursday, August 22.