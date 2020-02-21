'Stay away' from cliffs vulnerable to erosion

Coastguards have warned people to be careful when walking near stretches of eroding cliffs.

Earlier this month East Suffolk Council advised beach users to avoid walking near the cliffs at Pakefield in Lowestoft.

Parts of two footpaths - Lowestoft Footpath 39, that runs from the end of Arbor Lane on to the beach and Gisleham Footpath 7, for 330m southbound - have been closed by Suffolk Highways "in the interests of public safety due to extreme weather conditions and the current instability of the cliffs" until next week.

Now, HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft have issued important "safety information" via its Facebook page following "cliff erosion".

It states: "We have been made aware of cliff falls in Corton and Pakefield and advise anyone walking along our shores or cliffs to be mindful and very careful.

"We encourage people to stay away from the cliff edge at the top, but also to not walk along the base of the cliff on the shore.

"Remain vigilant and report any significant cliff falls to the council or to ourselves.

"Pakefield has had many small cliff falls over the winter and because of the history of the rifle range there, it's likely that items from wartime may become exposed and fall out.

"Please do not risk touching such items.

"There may be explosives among them.

"If you see something that looks suspicious, please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."