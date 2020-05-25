‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Coastguard volunteers have warned people to be careful when walking near stretches of eroding cliffs.

Kite surfers at Hunstanton this weekend. Visitors are being urged to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team Kite surfers at Hunstanton this weekend. Visitors are being urged to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team have issued a safety warning after part of the cliffs at the town collapsed on the beach below.

The famous red and white striped cliffs at Hunstanton are a popular attraction that draw visitors to see the layers of different coloured rock.

However the cliffs can be unstable and recent days have seen a large section collapsed onto the sands below.

The coastguard rescue team issued a safety warning via its Facebook page following “cliff fall”.

It states: “Over the weekend the team have and will be carrying out patrols on the seafront and high risk areas.

“There seems like there has been a fresh bit of cliff fall, so we ask you to stay away from the bases of the cliffs, it’s just simply not worth the risk.

“In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The cliff top car park in Hunstanton that had been shut during the lockdown reopened earlier this month following updated guidance from the government.

West Norfolk Council has urged would-be visitors not to flout the rules that still remain in place.