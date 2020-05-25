Search

Advanced search

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

PUBLISHED: 12:09 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 25 May 2020

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Coastguard volunteers have warned people to be careful when walking near stretches of eroding cliffs.

Kite surfers at Hunstanton this weekend. Visitors are being urged to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue TeamKite surfers at Hunstanton this weekend. Visitors are being urged to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team have issued a safety warning after part of the cliffs at the town collapsed on the beach below.

The famous red and white striped cliffs at Hunstanton are a popular attraction that draw visitors to see the layers of different coloured rock.

However the cliffs can be unstable and recent days have seen a large section collapsed onto the sands below.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Fewer visit Hunstanton and Old Hunstanton

The coastguard rescue team issued a safety warning via its Facebook page following “cliff fall”.

It states: “Over the weekend the team have and will be carrying out patrols on the seafront and high risk areas.

“There seems like there has been a fresh bit of cliff fall, so we ask you to stay away from the bases of the cliffs, it’s just simply not worth the risk.

“In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The cliff top car park in Hunstanton that had been shut during the lockdown reopened earlier this month following updated guidance from the government.

West Norfolk Council has urged would-be visitors not to flout the rules that still remain in place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

The ‘Horsford Banksy’ on his mission to brighten up the street signs in his village

A mystery man has restored faded street signs in Horsford and repainted them in bright colours, with some being done as tributes to VE Day and the NHS. Picture: Supplied by the Horsford Banksy

Lowestoft teacher and musician Ian Prettyman was an East Anglian through and through

Ian Prettyman sets feet tapping and hands clapping with a rousing melodeon medley at St Mary’s Church in Beeston – scene of the final Mardling and Music Evening alongside Skip on Saturday, October 1, 2016

Most Read

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

The ‘Horsford Banksy’ on his mission to brighten up the street signs in his village

A mystery man has restored faded street signs in Horsford and repainted them in bright colours, with some being done as tributes to VE Day and the NHS. Picture: Supplied by the Horsford Banksy

Lowestoft teacher and musician Ian Prettyman was an East Anglian through and through

Ian Prettyman sets feet tapping and hands clapping with a rousing melodeon medley at St Mary’s Church in Beeston – scene of the final Mardling and Music Evening alongside Skip on Saturday, October 1, 2016

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Bishop of Norwich says PM’s response to Cummings saga will have ‘very serious and damaging implications’

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Photos reveal devastation of fire which closed A47 for six hours

The aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24