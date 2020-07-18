Search

Advanced search

Joy as coastal resort gets its first public toilet

18 July, 2020 - 11:30
Dr Victoria Holliday from the parish council in Cley next the Sea, and John Pryor, owner of the Picnic Fayre. They sold sponsorships for bricksand offered a hamper prize in a raffle to raise money for the new toilet in the village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dr Victoria Holliday from the parish council in Cley next the Sea, and John Pryor, owner of the Picnic Fayre. They sold sponsorships for bricksand offered a hamper prize in a raffle to raise money for the new toilet in the village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Villagers in Cley next the Sea are flushed with joy that their new community toilet is about to open.

The Cley Curloo - a new community toilet for the north Norfolk village. Picture: Dr Victoria HollidayThe Cley Curloo - a new community toilet for the north Norfolk village. Picture: Dr Victoria Holliday

The Cley Curloo, next to the village hall, is the result of almost two years’ hard work and fundraising.

Dr Victoria Holliday, chairman of Cley Parish Council, said the toilet cost £35,800, entirely funded by grants and donations.

The project began in the autumn of 2018.

Dr Holliday said: “There was no accessible public loo in Cley, a village welcoming thousands of visitors a year to browse its shops, admire its breathtaking church, and enjoy beautiful countryside and coastal walks. The parish council was paying for a Portaloo which wasn’t terribly satisfactory and certainly not easy to use.”

The toilet is named because the village’s symbol is the curlew, and many of the wading birds can be seen the nearby marshes over the winter months.

Dr Holliday said the project was made possible thanks to Norwich-based Hudson Architects, which agreed to design the toilet, and Cley Village Hall, which let it be built on their land.

The project was awarded a North Norfolk District Council Big Society grant in December 2019, and more money came from the Geoffrey Watling Charity and a ‘pop-up’ cafe.

MORE: ‘One brick at a time’ village takes fresh approach in campaign for new loo

Individual bricks were also sponsored, with the village’s Picnic Fayre delicatessen playing a central role in this. Its owners, Vic and John Pryor, provided a hamper for a raffle and also sold ‘Have a pee in Cley next the Sea’ t-shirts.

More funds were raised online via gofundme.com, and an auction of promises organised by James Glennie, raised £10,000 in a couple of hours.

Dr Holliday said a local builder, Chris Lubbock, was able to work through the lockdown to get the toilet ready for the summer holidays.

She said: “The quality of build is tremendous, many thanks to his hardworking crew.

“Having raised the money to build this magnificent amenity, we now need to raise all the money to keep it open.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re expecting that grateful visitors will be happy to pay to ‘have a pee in Cley next the Sea’, so have built in a donation box and designed a QR code to take them to our fundraising page.”

There will be an opening ceremony on July 20 at 3pm, which will be streamed on the parish council’s Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Stibbard. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Scarecrow decapitated and five more damaged in village attacks

Scarecrow Jimmy, which was decapitated by vandals in Barnham Broom Photo: supplied

‘There are enough signs!’: anger as five more people cut off by tide

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help five people cut off near Titchwell. Picture: RNLI

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Why haven’t some of Norfolk’s shops, pubs and cafes reopen?

Why have some of our shops chosen not to reopen in lockdown? Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA