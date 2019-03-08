Video

All you need to know as Classic Ibiza returns to Blickling for 2019

Classic Ibiza 2018 at Blickling, Norfolk. Credit: Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright 2018

Get your picnic rugs, glow sticks and dancing shoes ready as the outdoor dance-party of the summer is back for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied

On Friday, August 9, Blickling's lake-side will be bouncing with anthems from the White Isle and the phenomenally talented Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), their vocalists and international DJ Goldierocks will be leading from the front.

Classic Ibiza, in association with San Miguel, will be bringing a taste of Ibiza to the Blickling Estate and the performers cannot wait to get back to where it all started.

Stephen Hussey, founder and conductor of USO, said: "We have had a fantastic 2019 season of Classic Ibiza so far, delivering shows to delighted audiences at Capesthorne Hall, Ragley Hall, Weston Park and Harewood House.

"The weather has been kind to us with temperatures up there with Ibiza!

"Blickling is always a very special show for us as it is where Classic Ibiza began, and we can't wait to share all the updated material with what is always a fantastically receptive Norfolk audience."

What can I expect at Classic Ibiza and what are the timings?

Classic Ibiza Credit: Simon Finlay Photography Classic Ibiza Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

6pm car park and gates open, 8pm chill-out set, 9pm interval with live DJ, 9.30pm dance set and laser light show, 10.45pm concert finishes.

The concert has sold out again, as it has done in the last two years and organiser Lisa Ward says that the show's format seems to work

She said: "We're delighted that Classic Ibiza has become such a favourite.

"USO and Goldierocks are at the top of their game and know how to reproduce the iconic tracks to create the fantastic atmosphere now associated with the event.

"This year's show has been taken up a notch too; we've added another screen, so there are now two, and the quality and clarity of the images and sound is fantastic, plus we've also added 2 new lasers!"

The evening begins with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink or dance along as the sun fades.

Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied

What songs feature in the show?

First half tracks are: Slip Into Something More Comfortable (Kinobe), Glorybox (Portishead), Here With Me (Dido), Moments In Love (Art of Noise), Little Fluffy Clouds (The Orb), Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad? (Moby), Unfinished Sympathy (Massive Attack), Pacific State (808 State), Missing (Everything But the Girl), Another Chance (Roger Sanchez), Children / 9PM Till I Come (Robert Miles / ATB), Adagio For Strings (William Orbit/Ferry Corsten) and Blackwater (Octave One).

During the interval, DJ Goldierocks turns things up, getting the crowd pumped before the orchestra and vocalists return to the stage to perform some real dance-floor classics.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 17 new tracks have been added to the set this year, including the five most popular tunes voted for by the Classic Ibiza audience, which are You Got the Love, Giant, Everybody's Free, Sweet Harmony, Liquid and When Love Takes Over and all feature in the second half.

The other hits in the second half are: Lola's Theme (The Shapeshifters), Praise You (Fatboy Slim), Easy/Superstylin' (Groove Armada), Insomnia (Faithless), Firestarter (The Prodigy), Out Of Space (The Prodigy) Hey Boy, Hey Girl (The Chemical Brothers), Touch Me (Rui de Silva), Rhythm Of The Night (Corona) Free (Ultra Naté), Resurrection (PPK), 7 Days And One Week (B.B.E.) Café Del Mar (Energy 52), Encore Une Fois (DJ Sash), You Got The Love (The Source ft. Candi Staton), Sweet Harmony (Liquid), Everybody's Free (Rozalla), When Love Takes Over (David Guetta ft.Kelly Rowland), Giant (Calvin Harris and Rag 'n' Bone Man), Levels (Avicci) and We Found Love (Rihanna ft Calvin Harris).

Goldierocks has also become a big fan of our county: "Norfolk feels like family now, so you know it's going to be one of the best nights of the tour.

Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied

"I hope to be able to stay for a couple of days and enjoy the beautiful picturesque countryside."

What food and drink is available at Classic Ibiza?

In addition to the amazing tracks and artists, what really sets Classic Ibiza apart is that it is a concert for all the family.

Set in the delightful grounds of Blickling, concert goers can bring their own food and drink or take advantage of numerous stalls selling high-quality street-food and refreshments.

Stalls confirmed are The Duck Truck, Pie Central, Proper Pizza, Perfick Pork, Fitzroys, Bite the Bullitt, The Waffle Works, Express Coffee and Pudding and Prosecco.

Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied

How do I get to the Blickling Estate?

Blickling Hall is a stately home which is part of the Blickling estate.

It is located in the village of Blickling north of Aylsham in Norfolk and has been in the care of the National Trust since 1940, there will be yellow Classic Ibiza signs as you get closer to the event.

There are two entrances into the estate: Gate 1 - Old School Gates - NR11 6NJ and Gate 2 - Park Gates - NR11 6NF.

If you have a taxi dropping you off or collecting you, give the postcode NR11 6NJ and the pick-up or drop-off point will be within the park this year.

Where can I park?

Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied Classic Ibiza Credit: Supplied

Car-parking is free (both for coaches and cars), with disabled parking available, so whether you are six or 60 you are assured of having a fantastic evening in a safe and family-friendly environment.

USO has released "Classic Ibiza", an album of iconic dance anthems, which features many of the tracks being played on the night and is available on CD and all major music websites and apps. To find out more information ahead of the event visit classicibiza.co.uk