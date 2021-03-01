Dance concert organisers expect comeback event to sell out soon

Published: 11:48 AM March 1, 2021

The organisers of one of Norfolk's biggest outdoor dance parties are anticipating a sell-out ahead of the event's return this summer.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions and Classic Ibiza promoter, said tickets for the Classic Ibiza concert at Blickling Estate on August 7 were expected to sell out "in the next couple of days".

But Ms Ward said audience numbers had been capped to allow social distancing, so anyone who missed out on getting a ticket now might still have a chance closer to the event as lockdown restrictions were eased.

A scene from a previous Classic Ibiza event at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

She said: "We will review the situation again in late spring when there is a possibility, if the situation continues to improve, that we can relax social distancing and release more tickets.

"So, if you are unable to get tickets before the current allocation has sold out, you can register for the priority waiting list here.”

Ms Ward said they had been "overwhelmed" by demand for tickets since the government announced its roadmap for ending the third coronavirus lockdown last month.

Classic Ibiza will see the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), headline DJs and globally renowned vocalists perform in the grounds of the estate, near Aylsham.

The concerts take place at a number of venues across the UK and Spain, and in 2019 around 70,000 enjoyed the Balearic-infused house music at one of the shows.

According to the roadmap, all social contact restrictions could be lifted by June 21 at the earliest, and large outdoor events should be able to go ahead just as they had before the pandemic.

Concert organisers are working with We Are The Fair, a health and safety specialist event company that helps large events such as Classic Ibiza take place safely in the current environment.

Classic Ibiza, which has partnered with the beer brand San Miguel, had to be called off in 2020 because of the restrictions.

Tickets are £45 each, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk for more.

