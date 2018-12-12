Search

Advanced search

King’s Lynn Festival Chorus on Classic FM before Christmas concert at Lynn Minster

12 December, 2018 - 10:42
King's Lynn Festival Chorus will be on . Picture: King's Lynn Festival Chorus/Matt Usher

King's Lynn Festival Chorus will be on . Picture: King's Lynn Festival Chorus/Matt Usher

King's Lynn Festival Chorus/Matt Usher

King’s Lynn Festival Chorus is one of this year’s winners in radio station Classic FM’s carol competition.

Just five entries were selected and each are to be played once on a weekday on the programme Drive with John Brunning from Monday, December 17 to Friday, December 21 (5-7pm).

The choir’s entry was Ding Dong Merrily on High.

A spokesman for the chorus said: “We are all pretty chuffed about it, especially the competition was open to any amateur group in the UK, and not limited just to singing groups.”

The choir will be staging its Christmas concert, Noel in Lynn Minster on Saturday, December 22 (5.30pm). Tickets priced £10 (free for under 12s) are available from choir members, by calling 01553 672416 or on the door.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

A1075 closed with emergency services on scene at two vehicle crash

The A1075 near Thetford is shut after a crash. Picture: Denise Bradley

In at 10 Great Yarmouth! What would be in your top 10 of Norfolk’s towns and villages?

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast