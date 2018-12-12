King’s Lynn Festival Chorus on Classic FM before Christmas concert at Lynn Minster

King's Lynn Festival Chorus will be on . Picture: King's Lynn Festival Chorus/Matt Usher

King’s Lynn Festival Chorus is one of this year’s winners in radio station Classic FM’s carol competition.

Just five entries were selected and each are to be played once on a weekday on the programme Drive with John Brunning from Monday, December 17 to Friday, December 21 (5-7pm).

The choir’s entry was Ding Dong Merrily on High.

A spokesman for the chorus said: “We are all pretty chuffed about it, especially the competition was open to any amateur group in the UK, and not limited just to singing groups.”

The choir will be staging its Christmas concert, Noel in Lynn Minster on Saturday, December 22 (5.30pm). Tickets priced £10 (free for under 12s) are available from choir members, by calling 01553 672416 or on the door.