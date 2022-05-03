News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Classic car made by Norfolk's Lotus could fetch £50,000 at auction

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:48 AM May 3, 2022
Lotus Cortina goes up for auction

This 1966 Lotus Cortina could fetch £50,000 when it goes up for auction in June - Credit: Classic Car Auctions

A classic car made by the Norfolk-based British car manufacturer Lotus could fetch £50,000 at auction.

A freshly restored 1966 'mk 1 aeroflow' Lotus Cortina will go under the hammer this summer after undergoing  extensive work over 12 months.

The model was launched in 1963 and was made famous by legendary racing driver Jim Clark, who won the 1964 British Saloon Car Championship at the wheel of one.

It went on to continue to be a huge motorsport success and was even used by some police forces in the UK.

Described as a highly collectable car, it’s going up for auction at the Classic Car Auctions (CCA) sale on June 18 at the Warwickshire Event Centre with a guide price of £40,000 to £50,000.

Lotus moved its manufacturing from Cheshunt in Hertfordshire to Hethel near Wymondham, Norfolk in the summer of 1966 where the headquarters remain today.

