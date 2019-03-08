Search

Town hosts classic car and dog show

PUBLISHED: 15:59 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 31 May 2019

Downham Sunday Fun Day is being held this weekend Picture: Supplied

Archant

Downham Market is set to host a dog and classic car show.

It is taking place on the Howdale, from 9am on Sunday.

The popular event, which returns for the third year, will showcase all types of classic, vintage, retro, modified, military and commercial cars.

Hosted by Downham Market Festival and White Barn Cars, the family fun day is packed full of activities.

Proud owners of cars are being encouraged to bring them along to show off.

There will also be different dog show categories, including pampered pooches, cute canine companions and magnificent mongrels.

Vehicle show trophies, sponsored by White Barn Cars, the wedding car people and Swaffham Veterinary Centre, will be presented at the end of the day.

Trina Clegg, Downham Market Festival committee, said: "It's a fun day for all the family. Each year the fun day is getting bigger and more attractions and more people attending."

The event is free to attend and refreshments will be available.

