Classic British tale announced for 2019 pantomime

Some of the Dick Whittington cast, which will be performed at Beccles Public Hall this Christmas. Credit: Alan Lyall. www.portraitimages.co.uk www.awlpix.com

The streets of Beccles will be paved with gold this Christmas as a story of rags to riches will be brought alive on stage.

SparkLive Pantomimes will return to the Public Hall, in Beccles for the fifth year to perform Dick Whittington.

The story will follow a young man and his cat who make the journey to London on a quest for fame and fortune.

But all is not easy for the starry-eyed character, as the evil Queen follows his every move in an attempt stop him in his tracks.

This year, crowd favourite Daniel Hanton is back as Dame Sarah Sweetie along side comedian Ross Chenery as Idle Jack.

Laura Watling will play Fairy Bowbells and Recbecca Jillings will swap her 2018 role as Sleeping Beauty to play the villainous Queen Rat.

Jamie Coleman will step into the character of Tommy the Cat, Faye Ainley joins the production as Alice Fitzwarren, Josh Pickering has been cast as Alderman Fitzwarren, and 18-year-old Thomas Major will make his debut as Dick Whittington.

Producer Ryan Holt, said: "This year we have a few new faces as well as those firm favourites that Beccles audiences have come to love. It's important to keep discovering new talent to keep pantomime fresh.

"It's an exciting year for us, as it marks five years of professional pantomime in the town. We have a fantastic show lined up with some hilarious slapstick routines, dazzling special effects and stunning costumes.

"The script has been written by London based Joe Burns and adapted by myself, Thom Bailey and Daniel Hanton. Rehearsals begin in November and we can't wait to get started."

Dick Whittington runs from December 20 to January 1 at Beccles Public Hall.

A family ticket for two adults and two children is £44, adults are £13, children, £11 and concessions are £12.

To book tickets, visit the Beccles Public Hall between 10am and 3pm, Monday to Saturday, or call the box office on 01502 770060.

Alternatively, visit www.becclespublichall.co.uk.