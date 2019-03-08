Search

Advanced search

Classic British tale announced for 2019 pantomime

PUBLISHED: 12:03 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 15 October 2019

Some of the Dick Whittington cast, which will be performed at Beccles Public Hall this Christmas. Credit: Alan Lyall.

Some of the Dick Whittington cast, which will be performed at Beccles Public Hall this Christmas. Credit: Alan Lyall.

www.portraitimages.co.uk www.awlpix.com

The streets of Beccles will be paved with gold this Christmas as a story of rags to riches will be brought alive on stage.

SparkLive Pantomimes will return to the Public Hall, in Beccles for the fifth year to perform Dick Whittington.

The story will follow a young man and his cat who make the journey to London on a quest for fame and fortune.

But all is not easy for the starry-eyed character, as the evil Queen follows his every move in an attempt stop him in his tracks.

This year, crowd favourite Daniel Hanton is back as Dame Sarah Sweetie along side comedian Ross Chenery as Idle Jack.

Laura Watling will play Fairy Bowbells and Recbecca Jillings will swap her 2018 role as Sleeping Beauty to play the villainous Queen Rat.

You may also want to watch:

Jamie Coleman will step into the character of Tommy the Cat, Faye Ainley joins the production as Alice Fitzwarren, Josh Pickering has been cast as Alderman Fitzwarren, and 18-year-old Thomas Major will make his debut as Dick Whittington.

Producer Ryan Holt, said: "This year we have a few new faces as well as those firm favourites that Beccles audiences have come to love. It's important to keep discovering new talent to keep pantomime fresh.

"It's an exciting year for us, as it marks five years of professional pantomime in the town. We have a fantastic show lined up with some hilarious slapstick routines, dazzling special effects and stunning costumes.

"The script has been written by London based Joe Burns and adapted by myself, Thom Bailey and Daniel Hanton. Rehearsals begin in November and we can't wait to get started."

Dick Whittington runs from December 20 to January 1 at Beccles Public Hall.

A family ticket for two adults and two children is £44, adults are £13, children, £11 and concessions are £12.

To book tickets, visit the Beccles Public Hall between 10am and 3pm, Monday to Saturday, or call the box office on 01502 770060.

Alternatively, visit www.becclespublichall.co.uk.

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on ‘no access’ road in 90 minutes

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists