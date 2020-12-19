Landowners urge visitors to respect the countryside this Christmas

Published: 10:00 AM December 19, 2020

The CLA is urging people to respect the countryside during the festive period - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Landowners’ leaders in East Anglia have called on the public to “enjoy the countryside responsibly” during the festive period.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is urging walkers, cyclists and horse riders to respect the Countryside Code, to stick to public rights of way, keep dogs under control and take their litter home.

CLA East’s acting regional director Nick Sandford said: "Landowners and farmers are the custodians of the countryside and have done a great job keeping the food in our shops throughout this difficult year.

"They are also crucial to maintaining the beautiful landscapes that people want to see and enjoy.

"We welcome visitors to share this beauty but ask that you respect the countryside as a place of work and a sanctuary for wildlife when enjoying a day out. It is important to stick to public rights of way.

“Getting out and enjoying the countryside is a festive tradition but it is vital that dog owners understand their responsibilities. Dogs can attack livestock if they are not under control and it is devastating if sheep are wounded or killed.

"All visitors should be conscious that the countryside is a place of work where the land, livestock, machinery, wildlife and environment must be respected.”