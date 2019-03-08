Search

City pub to host bank holiday charity bungee jump event

PUBLISHED: 16:56 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 22 August 2019

The Gull Inn, in Norwich, will host a bank holiday charity bungee jump event. Pictured, a jumper from the Marie Curie bungee jump at The Bridge House pub. Photo: Keith Whitmore

Drinkers at a city pub are set to swap beers and ciders for bungee cords at a bank holiday charity event.

The Gull Inn, Loddon Road. Credit: James RandleThe Gull Inn, Loddon Road. Credit: James Randle

The Gull Inn, on Loddon Road, will see people queuing up to launch themselves into a 160ft free fall, in aid of charity Alzheimers UK.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 24, from 11am to 7pm, with landlord Steve Munson expecting a busy and exhilarating day.

"We've got 40 people signed up already and we're hoping for 100 on the day," he said.

"Some are doing it for their own charities."

He added: "It's all being managed by Bungee UK who wrote the book on bungee jump safety."

And Mr Munsen said drivers on the A146 going past the pub might be surprised to see a 140ft crane in the field by the pub.

"We might get a few rubberneckers," he said.

Jumps cost £65 with a £20 deposit taken on booking, and for every jump the pub are donating £10 to Alzheimer's research.

- For more informatio, visit The Gull Inn on Facebook.

