Norwich student’s ‘magical’ Black Lives Matter protest photo seen by one million

PUBLISHED: 13:06 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 15 June 2020

Rosie Smith and Jim Curran in Parliament Square, captured by Norwich student Molly-Jo Weldon. Picture: Molly-Jo Weldon

Rosie Smith and Jim Curran in Parliament Square, captured by Norwich student Molly-Jo Weldon. Picture: Molly-Jo Weldon

Molly-Jo Weldon

A photograph of a powerful moment during Black Lives Matters protests captured by a city student has been seen by more than one million people online after going viral.

Molly-Jo Weldon and Ashlee Jones in London, during the Black Lives Matter rally. Picture: Molly-Jo WeldonMolly-Jo Weldon and Ashlee Jones in London, during the Black Lives Matter rally. Picture: Molly-Jo Weldon

The snapshot, which shows fellow protester Rosie Smith in conversation with civil rights activist Jim Curran, was caught by Norwich student Molly Weldon.

Miss Weldon, who travelled to the protests from Norwich with her partner, 26-year-old Ashlee Jones, stumbled on the moment in Parliament Square on Friday - and had to photograph it.

She then posted it on social media which saw it widely shared by supporters of the rallies, which has seen it reach more than a million people.

Miss Weldon, who is studying psychology and sociology at City College, said she had been moved to take part in the protests after reading in depth about structural racism and wanted to show her solidarity.

She said: “We were looking for the march as we wanted to show our support and ended up in Parliament Square and it just looked like such a powerful moment.

“They were really engaged in conversation with one another and it felt like a really special moment so I just thought I had to take a quick snap.”

The photograph shows Miss Smith and Mr Curran sat on a wall, with the Irish activist wearing a sign which reads: “Racism is a virus, we are the vaccine”.

Miss Weldon, 22, added: “It was a really beautiful moment on a special day.

“Over the last two years I have been come more and more aware of the structural racism in the country and have read about it a lot.

“It was quite a difficult decision whether to go, as we obviously want to stay safe and keep to the rules, but at the same time it felt like the right time to protest. Fortunately, everything was so peaceful on Friday and we were able to keep distance from people while also taking part.”

Since being posted, the photograph has been shared thousands of times on social media, across both Facebook and Twitter.

“It was a truly magical moment,” Miss Weldon added.

