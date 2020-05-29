Search

Advanced search

Citizens advice service ‘busy as ever’ despite coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:07 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 29 May 2020

North East Suffolk Citizens Advice Bureau at St Margaret's House, Lowestoft

North East Suffolk Citizens Advice Bureau at St Margaret's House, Lowestoft

Citizens Advice Bureau

A citizens advice bureau has been “as busy as ever” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although staff and volunteers at the North East Suffolk Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) have currently not been able to see people in person, they have advised more than 730 people remotely since the lockdown began.

This has been done through the phone, e-mail and digital access via the CAB’s secure website, with “many people” who have not needed to use services before turning to the North East Suffolk Citizens Advice Bureau for help with benefits, debt, employment, housing and family matters.

Janet John, chief executive of the North East Suffolk Citizens Advice Bureau, said: “We have expanded our services to provide support for people who are feeling lonely and isolated during these difficult times.

Understandably many of us feel that life as we know is on hold but although the government has put in place many measures – furloughing workers, extending deadlines for benefit claims, mortgage holidays, extending the notice periods for people being evicted to name but a few – there is a bewildering array of changes almost every day.

“As restrictions begin to be lifted creditors will start actively pursuing debts, landlords will progress evictions, employers may have to lay people off or close completely.

“Now, more than ever, people will need the quality assured advice that we can provide and the sooner they contact us the sooner we will be able to help.”

With the team of fully trained staff and volunteers including debt, benefit, employment and housing specialists, all of the CAB’s services are free.

Janet John added: “The return to ‘normality’ may be slow but if people contact us now we can work with them to resolve their problems, giving them peace of mind and the confidence to see that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“If you are struggling with debt or worried about your finances get in touch.

“If you need to claim benefits or progress a benefit claim speak to us, whether it’s Universal Credit, disability benefits, tax credits, pensions or any other benefit; if it’s a housing, employment, family or any other problem, get in touch – we are there for everyone.

“Whatever you are worrying about, no matter how big or how small, we are there to help and if it’s something that we can’t deal with directly we can link you in to other specialist agencies that can help you.”

Telephone lines are open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 2.30pm via 01502 518510. Visit www.nesuffolkcab.org.uk or e-mail bureau@nescab.cabnet.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Coronavirus ‘R’ number for East of England could be falling

Coronavirus testing at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Award-winning restaurant opens for ‘posh ready meal’ takeaways

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Women in their 60s verbally abused in Norfolk town

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women in their 60s verbally abused in Westgate in Hunstanton.
Drive 24