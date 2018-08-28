Village pantomime to keep festive spirit going for three more weeks

It will run will for three weeks at Lecture Hall, George Lane from January 11 until January 26.

Pantomime season continues as Cinderella takes the stage at the Loddon Players.

As we settle into 2019 and revert back to our day-to-day routine, the festive spirit will continue for three more weeks in Loddon.

Cinderella will run at Lecture Hall, George Lane from January 11 until January 26.

The pantomime was introduced to the area by Hobart High School teacher John Harris in 1976.

After 43 years, more than £75,000 has been donated to local as well as national charities and organisations.

The Loddon Players also will present a Sunday afternoon charity performance for the St.Raphael Club for disabled people.

The performers usually travel to Norwich but will instead transport members of the St.Raphael Club to Loddon by special coach.

Tickets are still available for most performances of show. Call Hazel on 0508 520162 between 9am and 9pm to book your seat.

