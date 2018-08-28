Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Village pantomime to keep festive spirit going for three more weeks

PUBLISHED: 13:03 09 January 2019

It will run will for three weeks at Lecture Hall, George Lane from January 11 until January 26. Picture: Contributed by Maureen Larkin

It will run will for three weeks at Lecture Hall, George Lane from January 11 until January 26. Picture: Contributed by Maureen Larkin

Archant

Pantomime season continues as Cinderella takes the stage at the Loddon Players.

The delightful pantomime was introduced to the area by Hobart High School teacher, John Harris. Picture: Contributed by Maureen LarkinThe delightful pantomime was introduced to the area by Hobart High School teacher, John Harris. Picture: Contributed by Maureen Larkin

As we settle into 2019 and revert back to our day-to-day routine, the festive spirit will continue for three more weeks in Loddon.

Cinderella will run at Lecture Hall, George Lane from January 11 until January 26.

The pantomime was introduced to the area by Hobart High School teacher John Harris in 1976.

After 43 years, more than £75,000 has been donated to local as well as national charities and organisations.

Cinderella will take the stage at the Loddon Players. Picture: Contributed by Maureen LarkinCinderella will take the stage at the Loddon Players. Picture: Contributed by Maureen Larkin

The Loddon Players also will present a Sunday afternoon charity performance for the St.Raphael Club for disabled people.

The performers usually travel to Norwich but will instead transport members of the St.Raphael Club to Loddon by special coach.

Tickets are still available for most performances of show. Call Hazel on 0508 520162 between 9am and 9pm to book your seat.

The Loddon Players also will present a Sunday afternoon charity performance. Picture: Contributed by Maureen LarkinThe Loddon Players also will present a Sunday afternoon charity performance. Picture: Contributed by Maureen Larkin

After 43 years, more than £75,000 has been donated to local as well as national charities and organisations. Picture: Contributed by Maureen LarkinAfter 43 years, more than £75,000 has been donated to local as well as national charities and organisations. Picture: Contributed by Maureen Larkin

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Arrest made after Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘person on the tracks’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mental health patient falls through window at Whittington Hospital injuring someone’s visiting family member

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heatbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

Caffé Nero in Norwich given one star hygiene rating

Caffé Nero in Norwich, on Gentleman's Walk. Photo: Bill Smith

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists