‘Uplifting and positive service’ as all nine churches come together for first time

Churches Together North Walsham special service. Pictures: Katie Hart Katie Hart Photography

Members from all nine churches in North Walsham came together for the first time at a special covenant service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Churches Together North Walsham special service. Pictures: Katie Hart Churches Together North Walsham special service. Pictures: Katie Hart

A packed congregation attended Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church where the climax of the afternoon was the signing of a covenant of unity and mutual support supported by all the churches.

Those involved included the Methodist church, St Nicholas C of E, Sacred Heart RC, Congregational church, Worstead Baptist, Swanton Abbott chapel, Society of friends, Salvation Army and New Life church.

Major Richard Durrant, chairman of Churches Together North Walsham, said: “This was a truly uplifting and positive service.

“We may worship in slightly different ways, but we are all one, and want to make it clear to our community that this is the case. In our diversity there is a rich unity flowing through.”

“We pray that this will be the start of us moving forward to reach out more effectively to our community.”