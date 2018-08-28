Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘Uplifting and positive service’ as all nine churches come together for first time

PUBLISHED: 10:38 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 28 January 2019

Churches Together North Walsham special service. Pictures: Katie Hart

Churches Together North Walsham special service. Pictures: Katie Hart

Katie Hart Photography

Members from all nine churches in North Walsham came together for the first time at a special covenant service.

Churches Together North Walsham special service. Pictures: Katie HartChurches Together North Walsham special service. Pictures: Katie Hart

A packed congregation attended Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church where the climax of the afternoon was the signing of a covenant of unity and mutual support supported by all the churches.

Those involved included the Methodist church, St Nicholas C of E, Sacred Heart RC, Congregational church, Worstead Baptist, Swanton Abbott chapel, Society of friends, Salvation Army and New Life church.

Major Richard Durrant, chairman of Churches Together North Walsham, said: “This was a truly uplifting and positive service.

“We may worship in slightly different ways, but we are all one, and want to make it clear to our community that this is the case. In our diversity there is a rich unity flowing through.”

“We pray that this will be the start of us moving forward to reach out more effectively to our community.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

Ringland Road in Easton is set to be closed for a week for resurfacing works. Picture Google.

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s online fashion retailer Miss Shoes tumbles into administration

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists