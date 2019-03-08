Cyclists snap up prizes in photo competition

Winners of the Norfolk Churches Trust’s Bike Ride photo competition have been announced.

The ride raised a total of more than £91,000 and of the 539 fund-raisers taking part, many took their cameras to enter the picture competition.

Sponsors Brown & Co awarded three £50 prizes as the entries were judged by an independent panel, supported by former NCT chairman, Ian Lonsdale.

The winning photograph in the category of “people taking part” was the Rev Robin Stapleford, rector of the Upper Wensum village group. Runners-up were Jack Grey and Charles Inglis.

The best photograph of an architectural feature or item in or around a church was taken by David Nice. Runner-up was Charles Inglis.

The image of “your favourite” church was taken by David Pattrick. Runner-up was David Nice.

For details and how to support the 2019 Bike Ride, on Saturday, September 14 visit www.norfolkchurchestrust.org.uk/bike-ride