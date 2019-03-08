Church to induct first minister in over two years

The Gunton Baptist Church, on Montgomery Avenue. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A church in Suffolk will be celebrating the appointment of its first minister in over two years this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ex minister June Love at Gunton Baptist church, Lowestoft. Ex minister June Love at Gunton Baptist church, Lowestoft.

Gunton Baptist Church, on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft, will appoint Ian Forsyth as its new minister at an induction service this Saturday, September 21.

You may also want to watch:

The church has been without a minister for two and a half years, after the last minister left.

Mr Forsyth will serve the church after the induction service which begins at 2pm.

Another ex minister, Colin Napper, at the Gunton Baptist Church, Lowestoft. Bill Darnell 29/2/00 Another ex minister, Colin Napper, at the Gunton Baptist Church, Lowestoft. Bill Darnell 29/2/00

Church volunteer Cheryl Wesdale said the induction would be a celebration with food and drinks being served, and added she was excited for Mr Forsyth's appointment, saying he will be putting in work for the church.

The church was previously served by the ministers June Love and Colin Napper, who was the church's longest serving minister.