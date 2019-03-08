Search

Advanced search

Church to induct first minister in over two years

PUBLISHED: 13:26 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 17 September 2019

The Gunton Baptist Church, on Montgomery Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

The Gunton Baptist Church, on Montgomery Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

A church in Suffolk will be celebrating the appointment of its first minister in over two years this weekend.

Ex minister June Love at Gunton Baptist church, Lowestoft.Ex minister June Love at Gunton Baptist church, Lowestoft.

Gunton Baptist Church, on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft, will appoint Ian Forsyth as its new minister at an induction service this Saturday, September 21.

You may also want to watch:

The church has been without a minister for two and a half years, after the last minister left.

Mr Forsyth will serve the church after the induction service which begins at 2pm.

Another ex minister, Colin Napper, at the Gunton Baptist Church, Lowestoft. Bill Darnell 29/2/00Another ex minister, Colin Napper, at the Gunton Baptist Church, Lowestoft. Bill Darnell 29/2/00

Church volunteer Cheryl Wesdale said the induction would be a celebration with food and drinks being served, and added she was excited for Mr Forsyth's appointment, saying he will be putting in work for the church.

The church was previously served by the ministers June Love and Colin Napper, who was the church's longest serving minister.

Most Read

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

See inside the new-look ‘Pedro’s’ as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens Picture; Neil Perry / Archant

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 500 homes could be built in town on edge of Norwich

More than 500 homes could be built off Salhouse Road in Sprowston. Picture; Google

Angling Direct celebrate record-breaking summer sales

Angling Direct has had a record breaking summer. Picture: Angling Direct
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists