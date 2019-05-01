On the bells City! Norwich church to ring out to celebrate promotion

The Rev Canon Darren Thornton at St Giles Church, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norwich church is to ring its bells as part of celebrations in the city to mark the Canaries’ promotion to the Premier League.

Norwich City fans hold up a banner that says it all, as their club earns promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich City fans hold up a banner that says it all, as their club earns promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack into the city centre on Bank Holiday Monday to see Daniel Farke and his players go on a bus parade,

And St Giles on-the-Hill will ring out its bells from 11am-noon to salute the team for their amazing success.

The Rev Canon Darren Thornton, rural dean of the city and rector of St Giles and a Carrow Road season ticket holder, said it was a great way to be involved,

He said: “I can't stop smiling with excitement that Norwich have done so well.

“We wanted the church to be part of the celebrations on Monday and our bells are ringing out to express how well everyone has done and how proud we are of our football club.”