Church makes 'hope stars' to spread Christmas cheer

Noah Vickers

Published: 8:00 AM December 17, 2020   
June Watkinson (left) and Lyn Milns (right) with some of the Hope Stars which are going to be given away at Dereham Baptist Church. 

A Norfolk church is planning to spread hope and joy this Christmas with specially crafted ‘hope stars’. 

In a YouTube video released by Dereham Baptist Church, organiser Lyn Milns said: “This has been a difficult year and for many of us, we’ve almost given up hope.

“We decided as a church that we would make some hope stars to give out to the community."

The stars have been made by members of the church and range from wooden to origami, knitted to crocheted.

Adult packs and children’s packs containing the stars will line either side of the driveway to the church, and families will be able collect one star per person. 

A wooden stable and manger will also be set up outside the church for photographs.

The stars will be available on December 19 and 21-23, between 10am and 2pm.

Ms Milns added: “We look forward to you coming along and getting a hope star, and we really hope it’s going to bless you as much as it has blessed us in making them all.”

