News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Former paint brush factory could become large community church

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:13 PM December 4, 2021
The former Hamilton Acorn factory in Attleboroug

The former Hamilton Acorn factory in Attleborough could become a church under new plans. - Credit: Google

A derelict former paint brush factory has been earmarked as the new home of a church group that hopes to turn it into a place of worship for up to 600 people. 

Christ Community Church has submitted plans for the former site of decorating manufacturer Hamilton Acorn in Attleborough, which closed four years ago following a merger. 

A former brush factory is set to be turned into a new church in Attleborough.

A former brush factory is set to be turned into a new church in Attleborough. - Credit: Christ Community Church

The group, which says it has outgrown its current base, the Hargham Road Chapel, now known as The Lighthouse, has hopes to convert warehouse buildings into a hall to initially seat up to 200 worshippers.

Its plans submitted to Breckland Council states it then hopes to expand this to 600 to accommodate the “growing congregation” and a wider range of community activities, including a crèche, youth venue and various meeting rooms.

Rob Tervet, church leader, said: "I love being part of this community and like many local people, we feel we could do with a lot more community space and facilities that support our young people, families and those who may be vulnerable and isolated.

"We’re excited at this opportunity to play our part in making a positive difference.”

Inside now derelict former Hamilton Acorn paint brush factory

Inside now derelict former Hamilton Acorn paint brush factory that could be turned into a new for 600 worshippers church. - Credit: Christ Community Church/Breckland Council

The Lighthouse premises not being big enough meant Christ Community Church (CCC) had to hire various venues across Attleborough with staff having to carry heavy equipment to provide activities across the town each week.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
  2. 2 WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing
  3. 3 Norfolk car dealership and MOT centre named among best in the country
  1. 4 'It was horrible' - Shock as woman robbed and assaulted in broad daylight
  2. 5 Man who died in Old Buckenham crash named
  3. 6 'This affects everyone' - Erosion strikes Hemsby again
  4. 7 Tributes to 'kind and caring' Norwich man with a love of chess and walking
  5. 8 'My life has been plagued by fly-tipping for a year - I need it to stop'
  6. 9 'Fantastic' barn conversion with golf simulator and games room is for sale
  7. 10 Countryfile to highlight controversial Norfolk road scheme

“After a long time of searching for a proposed site, this has become available and is the most appropriate site to fulfil CCC’s vision and needs and provides further community options for the future,” the planning application states.

Longer term plans for the remainder of the 6.2 acre Halford Road site, which has become dilapidated and target for vandals, have “yet to be determined”, it adds, but may include micro business starter units, sports facilities, community gardens and social housing.

Plans submitted for former Hamilton Acorn factory buildings in Attleborough.

Plans submitted for former Hamilton Acorn factory buildings in Attleborough. - Credit: Christ Community Church/Breckland Council

The plans have attracted numerous supportive comments from local residents. Attleborough Town Council has also raised no objections.

Peter Fitzgerald, of Norwich Road, said: “I fully support this wonderful plan. Attleborough is in urgent need of community facilities in order to create a positive influence in all age groups for the future of our town.”

South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gorleston seafront is covered by a blanket of snow.

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Yellow weather warning norfolk met office

Norfolk Weather

Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Large brick manor house for sale off Hargham Road, Attleborough

Luxury manor for sale with a 'Hobbit house' in the grounds

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The first of Greater Anglia’s brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, ar

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Passengers angry after train heading to Norwich delayed for hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon