Former paint brush factory could become large community church

The former Hamilton Acorn factory in Attleborough could become a church under new plans. - Credit: Google

A derelict former paint brush factory has been earmarked as the new home of a church group that hopes to turn it into a place of worship for up to 600 people.

Christ Community Church has submitted plans for the former site of decorating manufacturer Hamilton Acorn in Attleborough, which closed four years ago following a merger.

A former brush factory is set to be turned into a new church in Attleborough. - Credit: Christ Community Church

The group, which says it has outgrown its current base, the Hargham Road Chapel, now known as The Lighthouse, has hopes to convert warehouse buildings into a hall to initially seat up to 200 worshippers.

Its plans submitted to Breckland Council states it then hopes to expand this to 600 to accommodate the “growing congregation” and a wider range of community activities, including a crèche, youth venue and various meeting rooms.

Rob Tervet, church leader, said: "I love being part of this community and like many local people, we feel we could do with a lot more community space and facilities that support our young people, families and those who may be vulnerable and isolated.

"We’re excited at this opportunity to play our part in making a positive difference.”

Inside now derelict former Hamilton Acorn paint brush factory that could be turned into a new for 600 worshippers church. - Credit: Christ Community Church/Breckland Council

The Lighthouse premises not being big enough meant Christ Community Church (CCC) had to hire various venues across Attleborough with staff having to carry heavy equipment to provide activities across the town each week.

“After a long time of searching for a proposed site, this has become available and is the most appropriate site to fulfil CCC’s vision and needs and provides further community options for the future,” the planning application states.

Longer term plans for the remainder of the 6.2 acre Halford Road site, which has become dilapidated and target for vandals, have “yet to be determined”, it adds, but may include micro business starter units, sports facilities, community gardens and social housing.

Plans submitted for former Hamilton Acorn factory buildings in Attleborough. - Credit: Christ Community Church/Breckland Council

The plans have attracted numerous supportive comments from local residents. Attleborough Town Council has also raised no objections.

Peter Fitzgerald, of Norwich Road, said: “I fully support this wonderful plan. Attleborough is in urgent need of community facilities in order to create a positive influence in all age groups for the future of our town.”