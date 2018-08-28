Search

Christmas tree festival is part of extended weekend of celebrations

PUBLISHED: 16:22 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 21 November 2018

Aylsham Christmas trees festival. Pictures: supplied by Rev Beane

Aylsham Christmas trees festival. Pictures: supplied by Rev Beane

Archant

Thousands of visitors are expected to enjoy the Christmas tree festival at Aylsham Parish Church, which is part of an extended weekend of celebrations in the town.



Events include the lights switch-on, music from Vocalights and Aylsham Town Band, a lantern procession, an elf workshop for all the family, a craft market, and a live band to close the festival.

Revd Canon Andrew Beane, the rector of Aylsham, said: “We are delighted we will be helping to support over 35 local, national and international charities over the weekend.

“Our festival is about promoting the charitable work of lots of different organisations in the town and reminding visitors that at the heart of Christmas is generosity, hospitality, and, of course, the birth of Jesus.”

Last year more than 5000 people helped raise hundreds of pounds for charities and groups at the event, which runs from Friday, November 30 to Tuesday, December 4.



