Christmas through the years in Thetford and Brandon

Father Christmas rides a flying saucer in the window of the Thetford showrooms of the Eastern Electricity Board in December 1954. Four-year-old Derek Adderley looks somewhat sceptical but Mrs T Bailey, holding him, is pleased with the display she designed. It had been entered into the Boards Christmas window dressing competition in December 1954 Picture: Archant

Take a trip down memory lane as we look back at Christmas in Thetford and Brandon.

Thetford Christmas window shopping in November 1956. Picture: Archant Thetford Christmas window shopping in November 1956. Picture: Archant

Our gallery has pictures from as far back as 1954, so take a look and see if you recognise any familiar faces or places along the way.

Thetford Christmas lights in King Street in December 1964. Picture: Archant Thetford Christmas lights in King Street in December 1964. Picture: Archant

We have pictures from the Christmas lights switch ons, from the Christmas Tree Festival, and Christmas shopping and parties.

Redcastle Furze playgroup Thetford christmas party in December 1976. Picture: EDP Library Redcastle Furze playgroup Thetford christmas party in December 1976. Picture: EDP Library

Since 1954 Thetford has grown in population from just under 5,000 to now more than 24,000, with more people arriving every day and 5,000 new homes to be built over the coming years.

Staniforth Road Thetford Christmas party in December 1976. Picture: EDP Library Staniforth Road Thetford Christmas party in December 1976. Picture: EDP Library

But the Christmas traditions have stayed much the same, with Christmas light switch ons taking place every year and the Christmas Tree Festival at Thetford Methodist Church celebrating their 20th year of raising money for the church.

Thetford christmas lights switch on in 2005. Eleanor Harper, Chloe Palmer and Billy Harper. Photo: SONYA BROWN Thetford christmas lights switch on in 2005. Eleanor Harper, Chloe Palmer and Billy Harper. Photo: SONYA BROWN

What are your memories of Thetford and Brandon at Christmas? Let us know by emailing conor.matchett@archant.co.uk.

Brandon schoolchildren sing carols as the Christmas lights are switched on in 2002. Picture: Denise Bradley Brandon schoolchildren sing carols as the Christmas lights are switched on in 2002. Picture: Denise Bradley

Four-year-old Jaylie Wagoner,left, and Louise Rogers, 9, with just some of the shoebox Christmas parcels that Great Hockham Primary School produced in 2001. Picture: Denise Bradley Four-year-old Jaylie Wagoner,left, and Louise Rogers, 9, with just some of the shoebox Christmas parcels that Great Hockham Primary School produced in 2001. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lord and Lady Iveagh after switching on Brandon's Christmas lights in 2001. Picture: Denise Bradley Lord and Lady Iveagh after switching on Brandon's Christmas lights in 2001. Picture: Denise Bradley

Thetford christmas lights switch on in 2005. Photo: SONYA BROWN Thetford christmas lights switch on in 2005. Photo: SONYA BROWN

Thetford Christmas lights switch on 2006 outside Kings House in the Town. Pictured L-R Jordan Ewens, Leandro Ramos and Amy West in front of the million pound traction engine. Photo: Angela Sharpe Thetford Christmas lights switch on 2006 outside Kings House in the Town. Pictured L-R Jordan Ewens, Leandro Ramos and Amy West in front of the million pound traction engine. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Thetford Christmas lights switch on 2006 outside Kings House in the Town. Maisie Bennett and Ashleigh Coombs with Father Christmas. Photo: Angela Sharpe Thetford Christmas lights switch on 2006 outside Kings House in the Town. Maisie Bennett and Ashleigh Coombs with Father Christmas. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Thetford Christmas Light Switch on 2007. Picture shows the Bishop of Thetford switching on the lights. PHOTO; Matthew Usher Thetford Christmas Light Switch on 2007. Picture shows the Bishop of Thetford switching on the lights. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

Thetford Christmas Light Switch on 2007. Picture shows Carol Singer at the switch on. Picture: Matthew Usher Thetford Christmas Light Switch on 2007. Picture shows Carol Singer at the switch on. Picture: Matthew Usher

A Brass Band plays christmas carols to Thetford welcomes visitors to the Christmas light switch on in the town in 2008. Photograph Simon Parker A Brass Band plays christmas carols to Thetford welcomes visitors to the Christmas light switch on in the town in 2008. Photograph Simon Parker

Toddlers ride near to Thetford's Christmas tree as the town's festive lights were turned on in 2004. Picture: Denise Bradley Toddlers ride near to Thetford's Christmas tree as the town's festive lights were turned on in 2004. Picture: Denise Bradley

Streamers fly as the Mayor of Thetford Margaret Ashmore-Daws fires the trigger to turn on the town's Christmas lights in 2004. Picture: Denise Bradley Streamers fly as the Mayor of Thetford Margaret Ashmore-Daws fires the trigger to turn on the town's Christmas lights in 2004. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sarah the Cook (Ray Kurn) from the Thetford Players panto Dick Whittington with fans at the Thetford Christmas lights switch on in 2010. Picture: Denise Bradley Sarah the Cook (Ray Kurn) from the Thetford Players panto Dick Whittington with fans at the Thetford Christmas lights switch on in 2010. Picture: Denise Bradley

Captain Mainwaring (Mick Whitman) turns on Thetford town's Christmas lights yesterday with support from Mayor John Harding and his wife Lesley, and Warden Hodges in 2008. Picture: Denise Bradley Captain Mainwaring (Mick Whitman) turns on Thetford town's Christmas lights yesterday with support from Mayor John Harding and his wife Lesley, and Warden Hodges in 2008. Picture: Denise Bradley

Thetford Christmas Lights 2013 switched on by Norwich Under 21 player Cameron King. Photo: Sonya Duncan Thetford Christmas Lights 2013 switched on by Norwich Under 21 player Cameron King. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Thetford Methodist Church's annual christmas tree concert in December 2011. The team behind the trees. Picture: Sonya Duncan Thetford Methodist Church's annual christmas tree concert in December 2011. The team behind the trees. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thetford Methodist Church celebrate Christmas with their annual Christmas Tree Festival in 2013. Left to right: Bill Ruxton, Rev Steve Oliver, Neville Hodson. Picture: Sonya Duncan Thetford Methodist Church celebrate Christmas with their annual Christmas Tree Festival in 2013. Left to right: Bill Ruxton, Rev Steve Oliver, Neville Hodson. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thetford Methodist Church celebrate Christmas with their annual Christmas Tree Festival in 2013. Left to right: Rev Steve Oliver, Bill Ruxton, Neville Hodson. Picture: Sonya Duncan Thetford Methodist Church celebrate Christmas with their annual Christmas Tree Festival in 2013. Left to right: Rev Steve Oliver, Bill Ruxton, Neville Hodson. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thetford Methodist Church celebrate Christmas with their annual Christmas Tree Festival in December 2013. Picture: Sonya Duncan Thetford Methodist Church celebrate Christmas with their annual Christmas Tree Festival in December 2013. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Methodist Church in Thetford set up for their annual Christmas Tree Festival in 2015. Joy Osborne. Picture: Picture: Sonya Duncan The Methodist Church in Thetford set up for their annual Christmas Tree Festival in 2015. Joy Osborne. Picture: Picture: Sonya Duncan

Colleen Darby getting ready for the Christmas Tree Festival at the Methodist Church in Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt Colleen Darby getting ready for the Christmas Tree Festival at the Methodist Church in Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt

Thetford Grammar School year six pupils (from left) Jasmine Dawes, Henry Elmer, Harriet Guyton and Thomas Lyes getting ready for the Christmas Tree Festival at the town's Methodist Church. Picture: Ian Burt Thetford Grammar School year six pupils (from left) Jasmine Dawes, Henry Elmer, Harriet Guyton and Thomas Lyes getting ready for the Christmas Tree Festival at the town's Methodist Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Denise Jones getting ready for the Christmas Tree Festival at the Methodist Church in Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt Denise Jones getting ready for the Christmas Tree Festival at the Methodist Church in Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt