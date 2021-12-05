News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Outdoor nativity village with live animals at Norfolk church

Author Picture Icon

Ian Clarke

Published: 7:00 AM December 5, 2021
A Christmas Alive live nativity is being held at Fountain Of Life at Ashill. Picture: Christmas Alive.

A Christmas Alive live nativity is being held at Fountain Of Life at Ashill. Picture: Christmas Alive. - Credit: Christmas Alive.

Christmas will really come to life as people are given the chance to meet the characters from the nativity story - including live animals - at a Mid Norfolk church.

Christmas Alive is presenting a walkthrough Christmas journey at The Fountain Of Life's Well Christian Centre, at Ashill, near Watton, on Saturday December 11 and Sunday December 12.

A Christmas Alive live nativity is being held at Fountain Of Life at Ashill. Picture: Christmas Alive.

A Christmas Alive live nativity is being held at Fountain Of Life at Ashill. Picture: Christmas Alive. - Credit: Christmas Alive.

Rachel Kehoe, from Christmas Alive, said: "It is an immersive walk through the Christmas story, visiting the characters and places where heaven touched earth."

She added: "Be enchanted in the Magi's tent, take a moment to ponder the life changing news Mary receives and check out Joseph's workshop. Shepherds will cheer you, angels may surprise you and above all, encounter the wonder of the Christmas Journey."

The meandering trail will take visitors indoors and out, with sights, smells and sounds to delight their senses.

A Christmas Alive live nativity is being held at Fountain Of Life at Ashill. Picture: Christmas Alive.

A Christmas Alive live nativity is being held at Fountain Of Life at Ashill. Picture: Christmas Alive. - Credit: Christmas Alive.

The event is suitable for all ages and entry is free but there is staggered entry so people need to book an arrival time.

Click the ticket link to book an arrival slot between 3pm and 7pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
  2. 2 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good
  3. 3 Tributes to 'kind and caring' Norwich man with a love of chess and walking
  1. 4 'Like touching grim reaper's nose': Teenager lucky to be alive after crash
  2. 5 Norfolk's oldest woman dies, aged 110
  3. 6 Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses
  4. 7 Body found in woods near Mildenhall
  5. 8 Fury at bikers' who rode over dead seal pup
  6. 9 Fire crews called to house fire in north Norfolk
  7. 10 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?

Visitors can arrive during the hourly slot and stay as long as they like. It closes at 8pm.

The ticket link is https://fountainoflifechurch.churchsuite.com/events/syacpn54


A Christmas Alive live nativity is being held at Fountain Of Life at Ashill. Picture: Christmas Alive.

A Christmas Alive live nativity is being held at Fountain Of Life at Ashill. Picture: Christmas Alive. - Credit: Christmas Alive.

For more information contact the Fountain of Life Church at admin@folchurch.co.uk or ring 01760 441902.

There is more information on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/670444627260250 or the website folchurch.co.uk.

*Dereham Baptist Church is holding a Christmas Wreath Trail and Festival

There is a trail of nearly 50 wreaths in town centre shops and businesses , which started on December 1.

The festival at the church in the High Street is from December 16-18, (12-4pm on December 16 and 10am-4pm on December 17-18). 

There will be wreaths on display from about 40 local schools and organisations

During the festival refreshments will be available on the Friday morning and all day on the Saturday at the church.

A free children's activity making paper plate wreaths will also take place on the Saturday. 

Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CCTV of doorman Alan Grey moving in to grab knifeman

Knife Crime | Video

WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston seafront is covered by a blanket of snow.

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The first of Greater Anglia’s brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, ar

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Passengers angry after train heading to Norwich delayed for hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Submitted pictures of William Smith by the family Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Coroners Court

Covid restrictions played part in father's death, inquest told

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon