Outdoor nativity village with live animals at Norfolk church

A Christmas Alive live nativity is being held at Fountain Of Life at Ashill. Picture: Christmas Alive. - Credit: Christmas Alive.

Christmas will really come to life as people are given the chance to meet the characters from the nativity story - including live animals - at a Mid Norfolk church.

Christmas Alive is presenting a walkthrough Christmas journey at The Fountain Of Life's Well Christian Centre, at Ashill, near Watton, on Saturday December 11 and Sunday December 12.

Rachel Kehoe, from Christmas Alive, said: "It is an immersive walk through the Christmas story, visiting the characters and places where heaven touched earth."

She added: "Be enchanted in the Magi's tent, take a moment to ponder the life changing news Mary receives and check out Joseph's workshop. Shepherds will cheer you, angels may surprise you and above all, encounter the wonder of the Christmas Journey."

The meandering trail will take visitors indoors and out, with sights, smells and sounds to delight their senses.

The event is suitable for all ages and entry is free but there is staggered entry so people need to book an arrival time.

Click the ticket link to book an arrival slot between 3pm and 7pm.

Visitors can arrive during the hourly slot and stay as long as they like. It closes at 8pm.

The ticket link is https://fountainoflifechurch.churchsuite.com/events/syacpn54





For more information contact the Fountain of Life Church at admin@folchurch.co.uk or ring 01760 441902.

There is more information on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/670444627260250 or the website folchurch.co.uk.

*Dereham Baptist Church is holding a Christmas Wreath Trail and Festival

There is a trail of nearly 50 wreaths in town centre shops and businesses , which started on December 1.

The festival at the church in the High Street is from December 16-18, (12-4pm on December 16 and 10am-4pm on December 17-18).

There will be wreaths on display from about 40 local schools and organisations

During the festival refreshments will be available on the Friday morning and all day on the Saturday at the church.

A free children's activity making paper plate wreaths will also take place on the Saturday.