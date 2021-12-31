Have you been driving gnome for Christmas..?

One of the Christmas Gnomes which have mysteriously appeared at Titchwell, near Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

One or two look a little worse for wear - then again, it is New Year's Eve.

One gnome appears to have passed out, while others also look a little the worse for wear - Credit: Chris Bishop

A mystery villager has brightened up a roadside verge with a gaggle of festive gnomes.

Gnomes have appeared bearing gifts beside the A149 coast road at Titchwell - Credit: Chris Bishop

The little people come bearing presents by the stone column at Titchwell, near Hunstanton.

Some of the gnomes which have been left at the roadside in Titchwell - Credit: Chris Bishop

Some look like they've had a drop or two as well unless the wind is responsible for the list they've acquired.

It is not known who created the display of gnomes at Titchwell - Credit: Chris Bishop

The creator of the display has not yet made themselves known.

Could it be a case for Sherlock Gnomes..? - Credit: Chris Bishop

Perhaps it's a Christmas mystery for Sherlock Gnomes.