Have you been driving gnome for Christmas..?
Published: 3:26 PM December 31, 2021
- Credit: Chris Bishop
One or two look a little worse for wear - then again, it is New Year's Eve.
A mystery villager has brightened up a roadside verge with a gaggle of festive gnomes.
The little people come bearing presents by the stone column at Titchwell, near Hunstanton.
Some look like they've had a drop or two as well unless the wind is responsible for the list they've acquired.
The creator of the display has not yet made themselves known.
Perhaps it's a Christmas mystery for Sherlock Gnomes.
