Festive fair to be held as work gets under way on new £1m park

PUBLISHED: 09:52 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 15 November 2019

Britain's most easterly point 'Ness Point' in Lowestoft is set to be improved by The Ness park. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

Unicorn Alpaca's and Ukulele Elves will descend on a popular park for a special festive event.

The final event of the year to be organised by The Ness - the UK's most easterly park - will see a Christmas fair take place in Sparrows Nest, Lowestoft from noon to 4pm on November 24.

It will include carol singing, brass bands, gifts and craft stalls, entertainment, food and drink and Unicorn Alpaca's with Ukulele Elves.

With work starting on the site of The Ness park, next to Birds Eye on Whapload Road in Lowestoft, next Monday, November 18, the £1m new park is being delivered by Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertas Design and Property Consultants.

It aims to secure the future of the net drying racks, create a play and picnic area and celebrate the history of the Denes. The site also includes the seafront walkway and the most easterly point in the UK, Ness Point.

The Ness will improve access, knowledge, participation and enjoyment of north Lowestoft and its unique maritime heritage.

