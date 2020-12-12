Disruption to trains over Christmas amid engineering works

Published: 11:50 AM December 12, 2020

Travellers are being warned to expect disruption to rail services because of engineering works scheduled over Christmas and New Year.

Greater Anglia is running a near-normal timetable until Christmas Eve and from January 4. There will be no trains on Christmas Day and a reduced Stansted Express service on Boxing Day.

Network Rail is carrying out major engineering works, at a range of locations, including Colchester, Stratford and London, on the Great Eastern Main Line which runs between Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford, Shenfield and London.

These works will mean many journeys will involve longer journey times or a replacement bus service for part of the way.

Routes affected include the Great Eastern Main Line between Norwich and London from December 25 to January 3, and Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft on December 27 to 28, and January 1 to 3.

Revised timetables are available in the “service alterations” section of the Greater Anglia website, or on the Greater Anglia app or Twitter.

The Greater Anglia network is currently within Tier 2 coronavirus alert and government advice states people should make fewer journeys.

Greater Anglia is advising that anyone travelling between these dates books their ticket as far in advance as possible online and checks the ‘Less Busy Trains’ section of their website.

Elsewhere, no trains will run into or out of King’s Cross Station between December 25 and 30, while a reduced service will be in place from December 31 to January 3.

The work is part of the £1.2bn East Coast Upgrade, to improve journeys between London, Peterborough and Cambridge.

Services on Christmas Eve are also expected to be very busy, so people should plan their journey ahead of time, while those making long distance journeys will need a seat reservation.

People have been strongly advised to only travel to or from London on the East Coast Main Line if absolutely necessary and allow plenty of time as queuing systems may be in place at stations and passengers may not be able to board the first train.

People should also wear a mask, use sanitiser and observe social distancing.



