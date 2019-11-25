Attleborough lights up for Christmas
PUBLISHED: 06:45 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:45 25 November 2019
Copyright: Archant 2019
It could be mistaken for the North Pole.
But this was actually an afternoon jam-packed with festive cheer in Attleborough for the annual Christmas light switch on and carnival.
The event, which took place at Queen's Square and ran from 1pm to 6pm on Sunday, November, 24, has happened every year since 1988 and is a big event in the calendar for the town.
This year, revellers were treated to fun rides, delicious food from local businesses, arts and craft stalls and a Christmas grotto.
Families and children huddled around the giant Christmas tree, which was erected just last week, to enjoy a carol service performed by elves.
Hearts were then warmed when two local school children, Isaac and Bella, switched on the lights at 4.15pm.
They were joined by charity, Nelson's Journey, who offer support for bereaved children.
The lights have illuminated the whole town including the church.