Attleborough lights up for Christmas

Laura Latimer and her family, Max, 10; Mia, seven; and Carl White, enjoying the Attleborough Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

It could be mistaken for the North Pole.

Robin Hood of the Attleborough Players sings before the town's Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Robin Hood of the Attleborough Players sings before the town's Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But this was actually an afternoon jam-packed with festive cheer in Attleborough for the annual Christmas light switch on and carnival.

The event, which took place at Queen's Square and ran from 1pm to 6pm on Sunday, November, 24, has happened every year since 1988 and is a big event in the calendar for the town.

Members of the Attleborough Players sing before the town's Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Members of the Attleborough Players sing before the town's Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year, revellers were treated to fun rides, delicious food from local businesses, arts and craft stalls and a Christmas grotto.

Attleborough Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Attleborough Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families and children huddled around the giant Christmas tree, which was erected just last week, to enjoy a carol service performed by elves.

Hearts were then warmed when two local school children, Isaac and Bella, switched on the lights at 4.15pm.

Chloe Terry and 22-months-old Sasha Shreeve, enjoying the Attleborough Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chloe Terry and 22-months-old Sasha Shreeve, enjoying the Attleborough Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They were joined by charity, Nelson's Journey, who offer support for bereaved children.

The lights have illuminated the whole town including the church.