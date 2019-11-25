Search

Advanced search

Attleborough lights up for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 06:45 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:45 25 November 2019

Laura Latimer and her family, Max, 10; Mia, seven; and Carl White, enjoying the Attleborough Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Laura Latimer and her family, Max, 10; Mia, seven; and Carl White, enjoying the Attleborough Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

It could be mistaken for the North Pole.

Robin Hood of the Attleborough Players sings before the town's Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRobin Hood of the Attleborough Players sings before the town's Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But this was actually an afternoon jam-packed with festive cheer in Attleborough for the annual Christmas light switch on and carnival.

The event, which took place at Queen's Square and ran from 1pm to 6pm on Sunday, November, 24, has happened every year since 1988 and is a big event in the calendar for the town.

Members of the Attleborough Players sing before the town's Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMembers of the Attleborough Players sing before the town's Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

This year, revellers were treated to fun rides, delicious food from local businesses, arts and craft stalls and a Christmas grotto.

Attleborough Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAttleborough Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families and children huddled around the giant Christmas tree, which was erected just last week, to enjoy a carol service performed by elves.

Hearts were then warmed when two local school children, Isaac and Bella, switched on the lights at 4.15pm.

Chloe Terry and 22-months-old Sasha Shreeve, enjoying the Attleborough Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChloe Terry and 22-months-old Sasha Shreeve, enjoying the Attleborough Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They were joined by charity, Nelson's Journey, who offer support for bereaved children.

The lights have illuminated the whole town including the church.

Most Read

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall

‘Awful, dreadful news’ - City park fire devastates community

The burnt out thatched tennis pavillion at Heigham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Call for swift action to improve road safety following fatal collision

Floral tributes and candles left at the scene of a crash on Dereham Road where two men died. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall

‘Awful, dreadful news’ - City park fire devastates community

The burnt out thatched tennis pavillion at Heigham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Call for swift action to improve road safety following fatal collision

Floral tributes and candles left at the scene of a crash on Dereham Road where two men died. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

UEA students face disruption as staff start eight-day strike

Staff at the University of East Anglia in Norwich will begin an eight-day strike on Monday over pensions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich in 90 train services ‘frequently late’, figures reveal

Dignitaries launch first Norwich to London train in under 90 minutes. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How you could win you a £50 Christmas shopping voucher

Dozens of mischievous elves are lost on Breckland's high street and without them Santa Claus might be forced to cancel Christmas. Picture: Breckland Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists