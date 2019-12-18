Sign up and take the plunge at charity swims on Christmas Day

The Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim as captured from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI/Nigel Lyman. Archant

Hundreds of swimmers will be taking the plunge as popular festive traditions return next week.

Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes. Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes.

Scores of people will be braving the chilly temperatures to take part in festive dips in the North Sea at Lowestoft and Southwold.

More than 200 people have already registered to be a part of this year's Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim.

Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes

Returning for the 42nd year, the fundraising swim is organised and supported by Sentinel Leisure Trust, HM Coastguard, the Lowestoft Volunteer Lifeguard Corps, the Lowestoft Lions, St John Ambulance and RNLI.

Hopes are high that thousands of pounds will be raised once more for local charities.

Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes. Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes.

Since Sentinel Leisure Trust took over the organisation of the swim, it has seen more than 1,000 registered 'heroes', raising a massive £52,000 to be shared amongst local beneficiaries.

The Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim takes place on Wednesday, December 25 at 10am.

Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan. Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

This year's registration will take place north of The Thatch at a marquee placed on Lord Kitchener's Gardens, which is sponsored by Kingsley Healthcare and is also to be used as changing facilities.

With the swimmer applications still open, on registration swimmers are required to make a minimum £5 donation to ensure their registration is complete.

Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan. Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

Swimmers applications are available at www.sltrust.co.uk/xmasdayswim.

Organisers are also encouraging all swimmers and donators to use the online donation page to donate to the swim via www.sltrust.co.uk/donate.

Organisers will also be operating a wristband system this year so please make sure you register as no registration, no swim.

A Sentinel spokesman said: "Registration for the swim is still open and will be open online right up until the swim.

"We have just passed the 200 registered swimmers mark which is great news.

"We are aiming for the biggest pot of donations yet so please go and get donations or even donate yourselves.

"All of the money that is raised goes to the local beneficiaries who provide a much needed service in Lowestoft and Waveney."

Arrays of festive costumes will also take centre stage in Southwold as swimmers take part in the annual Southwold Christmas Day charity swim.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Southwold and District the annual event starts at 10.30am on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 as the crowds gather near to Southwold beach at Gun Hill to cheer on the swimmers.

The cost of registration is £5 per swimmer, which will be split between two charities - Southwold RNLI and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

All swimmers must be aged 16 years or over to take part.

Visit southwoldrotary.co.uk/swim/ for further details.