Carol service to celebrate life in Norwich city centre

15 December, 2018 - 09:42
The Rev Graham Kirk Spriggs, curate at St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich, and Mark Wright, chairman of the Norwich Market Traders Association, promoting the carol service for retailers and market traders. Picture: Norwich Dioces

A Norwich church is hosting a new Christmas carol service to celebrate all that is good about the city centre.

The service at St Peter Mancroft Church on Tuesday December 18, 5pm, is especially for market stall holders and those in the retail sector but is open to everyone.

As well as traditional carols, there will be a fun-filled sing through of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

“All our services are for everyone, of course,” said the Rev Graham Kirk-Spriggs, curate of St Peter Mancroft, “but we want to engage with the people of our parish, which is mostly shops and the market. Christmas is hard work for the retail sector, but St Peter Mancroft hopes to provide a tonic for wintertime blues.”

“We want everyone to feel welcome, loved by God, and celebrate who they are in their parish church. Christmas is a very busy time in retail, and our hope is that we can share the message of Christmas, and get people leaving feeling good too!”

