Inquest opens into death of hospital worker from Covid
- Credit: QEH
An inquest into the death of a hospital worker who died after she contracted Covid will be heard next year.
Christine Emerson, 64, from Terrington, worked as a healthcare assistant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.
An inquest into her death was opened on Monday at the Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.
Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Mrs Emerson, who was born in Preston in Lancashire, died at the hospital on April 19, 2020.
She said the cause of death was viral pneumonia, due to Covid. Mrs Lake adjourned the inquest until January 19, 2022.
In a statement after Mrs Emerson's death, the hospital said: "The whole family at QEH is deeply saddened at losing Chrissie Emerson who was such a valued colleague, and much-loved wife to Michael and cherished mother and grandmother."
A new outpatient unit at the QEH will be named after Mrs Emerson.
