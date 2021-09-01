'Kind and lovely' college student was found dead at hostel

Published: 12:34 PM September 1, 2021

A 24-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and depression was found dead in her room at a hostel.

Chrisilyn Palmer was found by staff in her room at the YMCA in King's Lynn on December 12, an inquest in Norwich heard.

Coroner Jacqueline Lake heard in evidence that College of West Anglia student Miss Palmer had Type 1 diabetes, suffered from depression and had left a controlling relationship after two years.

She had been under the care of a mental health nurse since January. Face to face meetings were cancelled from March because of the pandemic. In October, she had taken an overdose triggered by relationship difficulties.

In the days before her death, she told how she was struggling with living in the hostel and neglecting her physical health and diabetes. She had also disclosed she had been taking drugs.

Miss Palmer was found in bed in the afternoon of December 12 by a hostel worker after she failed to attend a meeting. An ambulance was called and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem gave the cause of her death as multiple drug toxicity and Type 1 diabetes. A toxicity report revealed she had also consumed a large quantity of alcohol.

Before the coroner summed up, Miss Palmer's mother Lorraine Green said: "I was quite shocked and saddened to hear how she had gone through so much in her life.

"I know the care team did their best to help her. I find it very sad this has happened, she was a lovely kind girl who would help anybody."

Mrs Lake said the stress of her relationship had affected her mental and physical health. By October she was feeling better and had moved into the YMCA as a first step towards getting council accommodation.

She said by December she was "low in mood" and was mixing with people taking drugs and her former partner had been back in touch with her.

Mrs Lake gave her conclusion as a drug-related death against a background of natural disease.

* If you are struggling, please call the Samaritans free on 116 123.



