'Absolutely shafted' - Chris Sutton blasts Super League plans

Published: 7:48 AM April 20, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton has added his voice to mounting opposition to the controversial European Super League plans.

Six Premier League clubs announced on Sunday evening that they had signed up for a breakaway European competition, which will see them compete every year against the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus - regardless of whether they qualify.

The controversial proposals, said to be worth £3bn to each club, have been widely criticised since the announcement, sending shockwaves through the football world.

And speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, City legend Sutton has hit out at the owners of the six clubs - Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - over the proposals, which he says will leave supporters feeling "absolutely shafted".

He said: "They [the six clubs] are shafting all the other clubs who have made them what they are and if I was a current player I would feel like I have been shafted by the owners to be kept in the dark over it.

"The massive losers in this are the fans across the country. Football is nothing without the fans Jock Stein once said.

"These clubs and their foundations, histories and traditions, has been build on the fans and the working classes.

"How are fans going to be able to afford to go on these trips across Europe? It's just not going to happen.

"The working class, the lifeblood of this our game, have been absolutely shafted by this and I think that is why the reaction over the last 24 hours has been what it has been."

Meanwhile, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, who could today lead his club to its second Championship title in the space of three seasons, refused to be drawn on the proposals when asked yesterday.

He said: "I have enough to do in order to plan our mid to long term future. The Super League is not a topic for us.

“We were not asked if we wanted to be a permanent member of this Super League. I don't want to comment. I could give you my private opinion and tell you if I like this or if I don't like this, but I have to respect my role."

Darren Eadie who, like Sutton, was part of the only Norwich City side to taste European football, has also condemned the plans.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "The money-hungry, crass 'Super Six' can do one and play their glorified friendlies.

"My former club Norwich City [is] playing at the highest level domestically and my former club Leicester City reaching the FA Cup Final. THAT is football."