Famous illusionist comes to town for special show

Chris North and the Victorian Enchantress will present The Amazing Mysteries at Beccles Public Hall next month. Picture: Contributed by Chris North. Archant

Chris North will be hitting the stage at Beccles Public Hall next month for the third installment of Amazing Mysteries.

As winner of one most iconic British talent programmes - New Faces, Mr North will showcase his magical ability to the Beccles community on Saturday, February 2.

Following the success of A Night of Mystery and a Cavalcade of Wonders, the illusionist will bring the third instalment of the Victorian magic show to the town.

Mr North said: “The first Victorian show was aimed at adults, the second at a family audience and this one is recommended for 12 years plus.

“There will be a lot of visual magic and it explores the superstitions of the Victorian era in a light hearted and comical way,” he added.

The show begins at 7.30pm at Beccles Public Hall. For tickets, visit the Beccles Public Hall website or call the box office on 01502 770060.