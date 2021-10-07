Ex-serviceman who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
- Credit: Chris Lewis
An ex-serviceman who has been walking the UK’s coastline since 2017 and has raised close to a quarter of a million pounds, is now making his way through Norfolk.
After starting his mammoth challenge in his hometown of Swansea four years ago, Chris Lewis has travelled around 15,000 miles but estimates he still has roughly 10 months of walking to go.
The journey of Mr Lewis, his dog Jet and more recently his partner Kate Barron – who he met during the challenge – has been followed by more than 100,000 people online and even been featured in a BBC One Documentary called “The Long Journey Home”.
After his own struggles, Mr Lewis – who served with the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment – decided that he wanted to raise money for the Armed Forces charity Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA) which helps to support ex-servicemen.
From the harsh terrain of the Scottish islands to the sandy shores of Norfolk, the 40-year-old has relied on the kindness of people along his journey to donate to his JustGiving page as well as providing food, water, equipment and even accommodation.
Mr Lewis reached Norfolk around three weeks ago and said he has received a “warm welcome” from locals.
He said: “I have to get back to Swansea and I think that will take another 10 months. But it’s impossible to say.
“I have a couple of thousand miles left, which is not too far in the grand scheme of things.
“During the west coast of Scotland, I did all of the islands and that was a totally different ball game because I was on my own up there. It’s not a good place to break your leg.
“Whereas now, there are more people and I know I’m only a few hundred metres away from a road or town so in that respect it’s a lot safer and easier.”
He continued: “Norfolk has been amazing so far.
“The people have just been so kind to us, we receive love everywhere we go. Last night we stayed in a caravan because someone put us up. It’s incredible.
“We absolutely loved Holkham Beach and Sheringham is beautiful. We have also loved the quaint little villages along the way.”
Mr Lewis, Jet and Ms Barron, 35, have completed most of the North Norfolk coast — including Sheringham, Cromer and Wells — and are soon set to reach Great Yarmouth, where many of their supporters are hoping to see them.
If you want to follow them on their last leg of the journey you can follow his Facebook page here, https://www.facebook.com/chriswalksuk/.
Or to donate to the JustGiving page look here, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chriswalks.