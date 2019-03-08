Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Two army veterans from Norfolk to run London Marathon for Armed Forces charity

PUBLISHED: 09:12 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 20 March 2019

Army veteran Chris Amos, from Norwich, is running the London Marathon to raise money for SSAFA. Picture: Chris Amos

Army veteran Chris Amos, from Norwich, is running the London Marathon to raise money for SSAFA. Picture: Chris Amos

Chris Amos

Two former military men from Norfolk are heading to London to run the marathon for an Armed Forces charity.

Chris Taylor, from Rackheath, is running the London Marathon to raise money for SSAFA. Picture: Courtesy of Chris AmosChris Taylor, from Rackheath, is running the London Marathon to raise money for SSAFA. Picture: Courtesy of Chris Amos

Chris Amos, 44, project manager of Archant’s Local Recall, from Norwich, and Christopher Taylor, from Rackheath, are running the London Marathon in April to raise money for the Soldiers, Sailors, Air Force Association (SSAFA).

In his early 20s, Mr Amos was seriously ill with cancer and the gruelling treatment left him infertile.

As a military man, it was difficult for him to adopt children through the local authority, so he and his and wife, Sarah, approached the SSAFA adoption support service.

Mr Amos is now the proud father of two children, after he and his wife adopted their son - now 11 years old - and daughter - now aged nine - around five years ago.

Army veteran Chris Amos, now Local Recall project manager, is running the London Marathon to raise money for SSAFA. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArmy veteran Chris Amos, now Local Recall project manager, is running the London Marathon to raise money for SSAFA. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Amos retired from the army four years ago and now lives in north Norwich with his family.

SSAFA continue to support the family and the couple have benefitted from meeting other military adoptive parents to exchange ideas.

He said: “The marathon this year will be my last as I am finding the training really tough and will make my maximum distance nothing over 10km in the future.

“It takes a lot of time and hours to train properly, after 24 years in the army my joints are beginning to feel well-worn.

“I am not expecting great things time-wise but a steady four hours 15 minutes to four hours 30 minutes would make me well pleased.”

By a strange quirk of fate, Chris Amos met Chris Taylor through a social media page that was set up by SSAFA for all their marathon fundraisers.

Mr Taylor served with the Royal Signals for more six years before taking up employment on the security circuit in the Middle East.

Following an explosion, which left him severely injured, Mr Taylor suffered from PTSD which continued to affect him.

Mr Taylor reached out to SSAFA who offered him a range of support to help him deal with his ongoing needs and to help support his two little boys.

Mr Amos’s fundraising page can be found at: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChristianAmos, and for Mr Taylor’s page, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-taylor706.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Norfolk firm posts losses of £35m

Norfolk employer and contractor, Kier, has posted losses of £35.5m. Picture: Chris Biele

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Club to cycle 100 miles for bereavement charity after member’s family tragedy

The late Jimmy Lain with his two children. PHOTO: Suzanne Jode

More 24 hour gyms could be coming to Norfolk

The Gym could open more sites in Norfolk, like this one in Norwich. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists