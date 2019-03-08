Two army veterans from Norfolk to run London Marathon for Armed Forces charity

Two former military men from Norfolk are heading to London to run the marathon for an Armed Forces charity.

Chris Amos, 44, project manager of Archant’s Local Recall, from Norwich, and Christopher Taylor, from Rackheath, are running the London Marathon in April to raise money for the Soldiers, Sailors, Air Force Association (SSAFA).

In his early 20s, Mr Amos was seriously ill with cancer and the gruelling treatment left him infertile.

As a military man, it was difficult for him to adopt children through the local authority, so he and his and wife, Sarah, approached the SSAFA adoption support service.

Mr Amos is now the proud father of two children, after he and his wife adopted their son - now 11 years old - and daughter - now aged nine - around five years ago.

Mr Amos retired from the army four years ago and now lives in north Norwich with his family.

SSAFA continue to support the family and the couple have benefitted from meeting other military adoptive parents to exchange ideas.

He said: “The marathon this year will be my last as I am finding the training really tough and will make my maximum distance nothing over 10km in the future.

“It takes a lot of time and hours to train properly, after 24 years in the army my joints are beginning to feel well-worn.

“I am not expecting great things time-wise but a steady four hours 15 minutes to four hours 30 minutes would make me well pleased.”

By a strange quirk of fate, Chris Amos met Chris Taylor through a social media page that was set up by SSAFA for all their marathon fundraisers.

Mr Taylor served with the Royal Signals for more six years before taking up employment on the security circuit in the Middle East.

Following an explosion, which left him severely injured, Mr Taylor suffered from PTSD which continued to affect him.

Mr Taylor reached out to SSAFA who offered him a range of support to help him deal with his ongoing needs and to help support his two little boys.

Mr Amos’s fundraising page can be found at: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChristianAmos, and for Mr Taylor’s page, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-taylor706.