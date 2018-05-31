Search

Advanced search

North Norfolk choir preparing a 'festive feast' for Christmas concert

PUBLISHED: 13:30 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 28 November 2019

Fakenham Choral Society, which will be staging it's annual Christmas concert at Fakenham Parish Church on 14th Decmeber. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Fakenham Choral Society, which will be staging it's annual Christmas concert at Fakenham Parish Church on 14th Decmeber. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

© Archant Norfolk 2015

A choral society has promised a "festive feast of music" as they prepare for their annual Christmas concert.

Fakenham Choral Society have promised a festive feast of music at this years Christmas concert. Picture: Matthew Usher.Fakenham Choral Society have promised a festive feast of music at this years Christmas concert. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Fakenham Choral Society's show will take place at Fakenham Parish Church on Saturday December 14 from 5.30pm.

The north Norfolk choir group will perform to the music of Bach's Cantatas.

You may also want to watch:

A choir spokesperson said: "The church will be filled with the thrilling sound of trumpets, flutes, oboes, timpani and strings."

Fakenham Parish Church will host the Fakenham Choral Society annual Christmas concert on Saturday 14th December, PHOTO; Matthew Usher.Fakenham Parish Church will host the Fakenham Choral Society annual Christmas concert on Saturday 14th December, PHOTO; Matthew Usher.

There will also be a chance for people to join the choir to perform some popular traditional carols and promising a very special rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas.

The choir will be conducted by Mark Jones, accompanied by Adrian Richards and joined by two well known local singers Tom Appleton and Angela Brun.

Tickets are £12 (paid in advance) or £14 on the door, with under 16s free and available by calling 01485 544335, via choir members, or online at www.fakenhamchoralsociety.org

Most Read

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Woman stole £78,000 from mother-in-law with dementia

Sharon Bruce, who stole £78,000 from her mother-in-law, had five years of unopened mail at her home Photo: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists