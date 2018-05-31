North Norfolk choir preparing a 'festive feast' for Christmas concert

Fakenham Choral Society, which will be staging it's annual Christmas concert at Fakenham Parish Church on 14th Decmeber.

A choral society has promised a "festive feast of music" as they prepare for their annual Christmas concert.

Fakenham Choral Society have promised a festive feast of music at this years Christmas concert.

Fakenham Choral Society's show will take place at Fakenham Parish Church on Saturday December 14 from 5.30pm.

The north Norfolk choir group will perform to the music of Bach's Cantatas.

A choir spokesperson said: "The church will be filled with the thrilling sound of trumpets, flutes, oboes, timpani and strings."

Fakenham Parish Church will host the Fakenham Choral Society annual Christmas concert on Saturday 14th December.

There will also be a chance for people to join the choir to perform some popular traditional carols and promising a very special rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas.

The choir will be conducted by Mark Jones, accompanied by Adrian Richards and joined by two well known local singers Tom Appleton and Angela Brun.

Tickets are £12 (paid in advance) or £14 on the door, with under 16s free and available by calling 01485 544335, via choir members, or online at www.fakenhamchoralsociety.org