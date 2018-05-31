North Norfolk choir preparing a 'festive feast' for Christmas concert
PUBLISHED: 13:30 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 28 November 2019
© Archant Norfolk 2015
A choral society has promised a "festive feast of music" as they prepare for their annual Christmas concert.
Fakenham Choral Society's show will take place at Fakenham Parish Church on Saturday December 14 from 5.30pm.
The north Norfolk choir group will perform to the music of Bach's Cantatas.
You may also want to watch:
A choir spokesperson said: "The church will be filled with the thrilling sound of trumpets, flutes, oboes, timpani and strings."
There will also be a chance for people to join the choir to perform some popular traditional carols and promising a very special rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas.
The choir will be conducted by Mark Jones, accompanied by Adrian Richards and joined by two well known local singers Tom Appleton and Angela Brun.
Tickets are £12 (paid in advance) or £14 on the door, with under 16s free and available by calling 01485 544335, via choir members, or online at www.fakenhamchoralsociety.org