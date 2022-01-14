Chinook helicopters spotted flying low over west Norfolk
Two RAF helicopters have been spotted flying low over west Norfolk.
The Chinooks were flying around the county on Wednesday, January 12, as part of a routine training exercise before landing at a site near Cambridge.
Neil Carter, a landscape and wildlife photographer, took a photo of one the helicopters flying over Saddlebow near King's Lynn.
Though the image appears to show the Chinook flying through electricity cables, Mr Carter said this was an optical illusion as the helicopter was actually in front of the cables.
An RAF spokesperson said: "The crew were completing essential operational training events designed to ensure that our crews continue to be ready for global operations."
The aircrafts later returned to base at RAF Odiham in Hampshire.
The RAF varies its locations and flight routes for training operations in order to maximise the training benefit.
Earlier this month the Ministry of Defence warned people in Norfolk that the county would be affected by an increase in low-flying exercises.
