Kate's mental health video selfie from her Norfolk home

Published: 2:02 PM January 31, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge has recorded a video message from Anmer Hall in Norfolk to mark the start of Children's Mental Health Week - Credit: Kensington Palace/PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has recorded a video selfie walking through the grounds of her Norfolk home to encourage children and parents to look after their mental health during lockdown.

Timed to mark the start of Children's Mental Health Week, which runs until Sunday, February 7, her message from Anmer Hall says they should find ways to share their thoughts and feelings during challenging times.

A 2019 World Health Organisation review found that the arts can support children’s development, encourage healthy behaviours, help to prevent ill health and support people experiencing mental illness throughout all stages of life.

File photo dated 05/02/19 of the Duchess of Cambridge, talking to pupils during a visit to Lavender Primary School in Enfield, north London, in support of Place2Be's Children's Mental Health Week in 2019 - Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

The Duchess has supported Children's Mental Health Week since 2015, when it was launched by counselling charity Place2Be, of which she is patron.

“This year’s Children’s Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself – about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings," she says in her message.

"So whether that’s through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry – it’s finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself. And while this is Children’s Mental Health Week there has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a video call with parents whose children attend Roe Green Junior School in Brent, London, to find out their experiences of home schooling and parenting during the pandemic - Credit: Kensington Palace/PA

"Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritise. This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too. Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care.”

Last year, the Duchess launched her landmark survey on the Early Years, ‘5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives’, which aimed to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.

The research revealed that whilst 90pc of people acknowledge that maintaining parental mental health is crucial to support the health and happiness of their child, in practice the majority of parents struggle to prioritise their own wellbeing.



