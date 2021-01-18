News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Children's home plans includes emergency housing in converted barn

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:40 AM January 18, 2021   
Garfield House on Norwich Road, Dereham

Garfield House on Norwich Road, Dereham.

A Dereham children’s home could soon see several improvements to its facilities, including an “emergency accommodation suite” in a barn. 
 
Norfolk County Council, which owns Garfield House on Norwich Road, has applied to Breckland Council for planning permission to replace the home’s windows and doors, add new windows to the main house, and provide new gated access to the site.
 
The application also asks permission to convert an “existing barn to provide emergency accommodation suite” and says this will involve the “conversion of existing pitched roof to flat roof and installation of larger windows.”
 
A county council spokesperson said the improvements were being made through its capital project fund:
 
“The 2021 Capital Project Fund of £3 million is part of Norfolk County Council’s commitment to improve the services for children in the county. In total, several homes are part of the planned refurbishment.
 
“The refurbishments are an investment to update the children’s homes where necessary.”
 
A decision on the proposal is due by Tuesday.

