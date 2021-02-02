Children send heartwarming notes of thanks to NHS staff

Published: 2:36 PM February 2, 2021

Primary school children have brought "tears to the eyes" of NHS staff working at a town's community hospital.

Children aged between four and five years old from Heartwood CE VC Primary School have sent notes of thanks and colourful posters to NHS staff working at Swaffham Community Hospital.

The messages, which were delivered at the end of January have "really put a smile on the faces" of the staff, according to student nurse, Rebecca Nutbourne.

She said: "It has been exceptionally difficult and scary for everyone working within the NHS at the moment a lot of things are uncertain but one thing that is certain is the support and care we are all shown from the community.

"We have these posters in our staff well-being room and they really put a smile on our faces each time we sit down for a cuppa and look at them.

"To be shown such care from such young people brought a tear to us all and we are so, so grateful."

Children aged between four and five years old from Heartwood CE VC Primary School have sent notes of thanks and colourful posters to NHS staff working at Swaffham Community Hospital. - Credit: Rebecca Nutbourne



