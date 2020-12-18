Children will get hundreds of Christmas presents thanks to people in Norfolk

Published: 5:53 PM December 18, 2020

More than 800 Christmas presents will be given to children and young people in care thanks to kind-hearted people in Norfolk.

Donations have been flooding in for two campaigns to hand out festive gifts to children in need run by Norfolk County Council.

Shoppers have been buying tags on trees in Waterstones on Castle Meadow in Norwich, with each tag guaranteeing a present for a child, for the giving tree appeal.

Every tag on the tree has been bought, which means more than 600 gifts for children across the county.

The campaign, run in partnership with the book store, is now in its fourteenth year.

The second appeal aims to give older children living in supported accommodation vouchers for shops - a Covid-secure alternative to giving gifts directly.

People have bought more than 200 vouchers for the appeal, with one person, who did not want to be named, donating £150.

They said they did not want any child to have a miserable Christmas.

The Rotary Club of Diss and District also purchased 20 different vouchers, worth a total of £500, and Dereham-based online sweet store Sweetzy pledged to match any vouchers bought on their online shop.

John Fisher, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: “These campaigns are another sign of the incredible generosity of the people of Norfolk.

"It's amazing to see so many people helping to sure ensure that children in care of all ages will receive an extra gift this year, especially after everything 2020 has thrown at us."

Clive Wuidert, president of The Rotary Club of Diss and District, said: “I’m so proud is of the club continuing their local and international support during this very difficult time for us all.

"The work of the club epitomises the Rotary International motto of 'Service above Self' and the members look forward to carrying on with their endeavours’. "

A spokesperson for Waterstones Norwich said: “Despite the particular challenges of 2020, we were thrilled that the continued hard work of the council and the generosity of our customers meant that every child nominated for the scheme will receive a present this Christmas.”