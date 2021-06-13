Child taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea
Published: 6:57 AM June 13, 2021 Updated: 7:02 AM June 13, 2021
- Credit: HM Coastguard
A seven-year-old had to be treated by paramedics after being pulled from the sea on the north Norfolk coast.
HM Coastguard Bacton was paged at 4.15pm on Saturday, June 12, to Bacton beach, where the team successfully pulled a seven-year-old girl from the water.
The girl was then treated by a crew from the East of England Ambulance Service, before being taken off the beach and placed into an ambulance for further assessment at hospital.
A spokesperson from HM Coastguard Bacton said: “The ambulance crew got to Bacton very quickly and started treatment.”
The coastguard rescue team covers Mundesley to Waxham and is located in Bacton.
- Always ring the coastguard on 999 if you experience an emergency on the coast.
