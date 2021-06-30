News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Child taken to hospital after being hit by truck near Sprowston school

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:11 PM June 30, 2021   
Cannerby Lane in Sprowston where emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a pedestrian and a truck.

Cannerby Lane in Sprowston where emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a truck.

An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a truck near a Norfolk school.

Emergency services were called to Cannerby Lane, near to Sprowston Community Academy, in Sprowston just after 3.30pm on Wednesday (June 30) after reports of a crash between a truck and a pedestrian.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the child, who was understood to be 11, was injured "but not seriously" and was being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for assessment.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said: "We sent an ambulance officer and ambulance to Cannerby Lane after receiving reports of a collision at 3.30pm.

"Crews treated a girl at the scene before transporting her to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care."

