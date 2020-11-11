Chihuahua killed in hit-and-run

A Chihuahua died after a hit-and-run incident on a north Norfolk road.

Police were called after reports a dog had been hit by a car on the B1355 Fakenham Road at South Creake at around 12.50pm on Tuesday, November 10.

Police said the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who may have been driving in the area and has any dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who can help should contact PC Alexander Tacon at Hunstanton Police Station on 101, quoting incident 190 of November 10, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.